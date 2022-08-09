New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Elton John and Britney Spears Teaming up for a duet, her first single released in November 2021 after a judge ended her 13-year conservatorship.

Hold Me Closer is a new rendition of Sir Elton’s classic 1971 hit Tiny Dancer and will be Spears’ first new release since her 2016 studio album “Glory.” The release date of the song is yet to be announced.

A representative from PA Media confirmed Tuesday’s collaboration, more information will be revealed in the coming weeks.

On Monday, Sir Elton shared an image of a rose and rocket emoji on Twitter with the hashtag Hold Me Closer, along with a link for fans to pre-save the song.

While “Toxic” singer While she has yet to talk about her new music, friend Paris Hilton recently revealed that she heard the song and called it “iconic.”

Speaking to Paul Barewijk on his podcast, Paul Voor J News, the socialite said, “I know, I know it’s going to be iconic. I heard it a few days ago in Ibiza and it’s crazy.”

There was cooperation Produced by Andrew Watt and recorded in his basement studio in Beverly Hills.

This year has been an eventful one for the 40-year-old singer, as Spears married longtime boyfriend Sam Asgari in June and She announced that she was writing a memoir of her life.