New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Britney Spears’ The sons are silent on where they stand with their mother.

Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, sat down with filmmaker Daphne Barak to discuss Spears in an interview that airs Friday. Jayden shared that he has “no hate” for his mother, despite not being present Married to Sam Asgari.

“I think 100% it will be resolved,” he said Daily Mail. “It’s going to take a lot of time and effort. I want her to get better mentally. I want to see her again when she’s better.”

Addressing Spears in the interview, he said, “I love you so much and I hope you do well. Maybe one day we can sit down and talk again.”

Britney Spears’ lawyer fires back at Kevin Federline: ‘Will not tolerate threats’

Jayden was absent from his mother June’s wedding. “It wasn’t a good time to go at that time. I’m not saying I’m not happy for her,” he said. “I’m really happy for them, but she didn’t invite the whole family, and if it turns out to be me and Preston, I don’t see how that situation ends on good terms.”

According to Jayden, the brothers are “very united” and are each other’s support system.

“Preston and I are very united. He’s always looking out for me and I’m looking out for him. We make sure we’re both mentally healthy,” he said.

Britney Spears confirms she’s writing a book, airing family drama

Growing up with a mom as famous as Spears and dealing with the media on her behalf, Jayden said, “There was this TV and it showed all these people, and it showed her singing and dancing on stage, and when I saw it I was like, ‘Wow, that’s a lot of people,’ and I realized how famous she was and how successful she was as a person, and that inspired me.”

Spears had a 13-year conservatorship Ending in November. Jayden shared that his grandfather, Jamie Spears, “doesn’t deserve all the hate he’s getting in the media. I love him with all my heart. He’s just trying to be a dad.”

He said: “At first he was trying to be like any father who allowed his daughter to pursue her dream of becoming a superstar, but I thought the protectiveness went on for too long, which is probably why my mum was so angry about the whole situation. Working for too long and I personally think she was . She needs to take a break and rest.”

Britney Spears, Sam Asgari Slam Ex Kevin Federline Claim Their Kids Are Avoiding Her

Jaden said his older brother, Sean, isn’t a fan of cameras and asked Spears not to post pictures of him online, and “that didn’t go over well.”

He said posting on Instagram “helps” his mother. “Social media helps her,” he began. “So if that’s what she wants to do, that’s what she wants to do, I don’t hate her. At the same time, she has to realize that she’s going to stop loving her family.”

Jayden continued: “She has to post something on Instagram to get some attention. It’s been going on for years and years and years and I hope it never stops, but I hope she stops. .”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Jaden shared that during the two boys’ childhoods, Spears “took better care of me” than Preston.

“I think mom has a hard time paying attention to both of us and showing us equal love & I don’t think she showed enough to Preston and I feel really bad for that,” he began. “We’ve both been through a lot of stress in the past, and this is now our safe place to heal, to process all the emotional wounds we’ve been through, to heal our mental state.”

Spears and Federline are married in October 2004 after dating for about 10 months. Their divorce was finalized in July 2007. The two exes have been battling on social media after Federline shared three videos in which he accused the star of berating their sons.

Click here to get the Fox News app

His since-deleted post and explosive interview with the Daily Mail drew a comment from Spears’ attorney Matthew Rosengart, who said “we do not tolerate bullying in any area.”