when Britney Spears’ And just hours after Elton Johns’ musical collaboration “Hold Me Closer” hit number one on iTunes on Friday, the 40-year-old pop princess posted a cheeky Twitter video to the “Tiny Dancer” singer. “Great day” and hoped he would be “fine”.

“Hello Sir Elton John we’re number 1 in like 40 countries,” a fresh-faced Spears says into the camera in a mock British accent. “Holy s—! I’m in the tub right now and I’m going to have the best day ever and I hope you’re safe.”

The post comes after Spears deleted her Instagram account again. According to Billboard, the “Baby One More Time” singer posted a short clip of “Hold Me Closer” on the platform, which officially dropped on Friday.

“Maybe we should have tea time!!!” The singer joked with John. “Oh and let’s invite Queen Elizabeth too!!! I bet she’s a good study of manners!!! So shall we make up??? Many people have said it’s an honor to know me well and only wish me happiness… You can do this collaboration with your wonderful playing Bet your bottom dollar that joining will make my year.

Britney Spears’ comeback song ‘Hold Me Closer’ with Elton John Rockettes. 1

She added, “Thank you for your generosity and I am thinking of joining you in such an amazing song!!! How good is the backing vocals in your song!!! Thank you Sir Elton for your genius, creative and legendary mind!!! I am so grateful!!! I keep on giving Huh??? Can I get AWWWWE???”

John replied in the comments: “More than a backing singer, darling. Can’t wait for everyone to hear what we’re up to!”

It is not clear why she deleted her Instagram. Prior to this week, she posted primarily on Instagram and had not been active on Twitter since January.

He also replied to her tweet saying, “Hey Britney!! Thank you for this message. You made my day!! Dancing to our song is having a great day everyone! #HoldMeCloser.”

The song was Spears’ first since her debut The conservatorship was terminated Last year — at one point she said she wouldn’t perform on stage until it was finished, and its rules said she wasn’t allowed to remix her songs or perform new music — and her first in six years since her 2016 album “Glory.”

Spears gave her thoughts on that Musical comeback In a tweet pinned Wednesday ahead of the release of “Hold Me Closer.”

“Oki Doki … my first song in 6 years!!!!” she wrote. “Great to sing with one of the most classic men of our time… @eltonofficial !!!! I’m so overwhelmed… This is a big deal for me !!! I’m meditating more and learning about myself space is precious and precious !!!”