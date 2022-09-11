New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

In a series of audio posts shared on her Instagram, Britney Spears was discussed She has a messy relationship Sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, bravely claimed she wouldn’t see them until she felt they were worth it.

in a Explosive interview With Australia’s “60 Minutes,” Jayden discussed his relationship with his mother, much to Spears’ dismay.

Spears can be heard saying on Instagram, “Now with my kids, ‘She’s not good enough. She wants attention,’ yeah, I want to listen and I’m angry. And I subconsciously want to offend people because I’m so f—–g offended.” She told her two sons directly, with whom she shares Ex-husband Kevin Federline“But I’m afraid to let you know, I don’t want to see you until I feel worth it.”

Spears later shared about Sean and Jayden, “You guys said they blocked me.”

Britney Spears’ son breaks silence on their relationship: ‘I want her to be well

The “Oh!…I Did It Again” singer elaborated on her past habits as a mother, saying, “I craved to see you, I wanted to see you so bad, but honestly I should have valued myself way more and you guys said when I was available.”

“I gave you guys so much attention, it’s pathetic,” Spears said in her most poignant statement yet.

Despite her insistence on not seeing her children, Spears apologized to her sons for telling them about the religion she was supposed to share with them. An estranged father, Jamie.

The seemingly strange posts highlighted Spears’ pain, however, as she shared her heartbreak over the separation with her two children. “Since they’ve been gone, I’ve honestly felt like a big part of me has died…I literally have no purpose anymore.”

Spears continued, “They’re my joy, they’re my everything. I look forward to seeing them — that’s what I live for. And then all of a sudden, they’re gone…. And I’m like, ‘Will my heart stop beating?’ And to be honest – I don’t understand how it was so easy for them to cut me off like that?”

A representative for Spears and Federline did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.