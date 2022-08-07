New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Britney Spears In an interview with ex-husband Kevin Federline on Saturday night, he accused their two sons of choosing not to see her.

“One word: hurtful,” the pop star wrote on her Instagram story.

“I am deeply saddened to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children,” she said in a statement. “As we all know, raising teenage boys isn’t easy for anyone. It’s all because of my Instagram. This was long before Instagram.”

Earlier, Spears’ second husband Federline told the Daily Mail, “The guys have decided they’re not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they saw her. They’ve made the decision not to go to her wedding” to Sam Asgari in June. Federline insists Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, still love her.

“I gave them everything,” Spears continued. “I’ll just say… my mom said ‘you gotta give it to their dad’… I’m sharing this because I can… have a great day!!!”

Federline said she A war of conservation “It’s hard to watch, it’s hard to live, and most of all it’s hard to see my boys go. It’s hard. It’s the most challenging thing I’ve ever had to do in my life.”

He said he believes her father “saved her life” after she had a mental health crisis in 2007, arranging for her conservatorship. Her conservatorship was terminated last November.

Federline said he would welcome Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, home in 2019 despite a 2019 ban over allegations that he had a physical altercation with one of his sons, but that there was no longer any animosity between them.

“I would definitely welcome Jamie Spears into the boys’ lives,” he said. “Especially if that’s what guys want. I don’t have any hard feelings towards Jamie Spears. People make mistakes. I feel bad for him. I think he’s crooked.”

Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004-2006, said he struggled to explain Spears’ risque Instagram photos to teenagers.

“‘Look, maybe this is another way she’s trying to express herself,'” he told their sons, he told the Daily Mail. “But that doesn’t take away from the reality of what it does to them. It’s tough. I can’t imagine what it’s like for a teenager to go to high school.”

Asghari defended his wife earlier on Saturday, writing in his Instagram story, “These days my wife is too modest to clarify that she has never posted a nude selfie except for her butt witch. All other posts indicated nudity, which can be seen in any ad for lotion or soap. “

He also chastised Federline for making a statement about it “Sin Again” The singer’s relationship with her children, she says, has no “validity”.

He wrote that it was irresponsible to make that statement publicly. “Boys are smart enough to make their own decisions soon and will eventually realize that the ‘hard’ part is having a father who hasn’t done much for 15 years as a role model.”

Asgari noted that Federline’s “gravy train” is coming to an end soon, “perhaps explaining the timing of these painful announcements.”

He said he did not know Federline personally, “besides choosing to abuse my wife and had no objection to him personally. His character was revealed by his acceptance of the brutal 13-year-old CSship, and his loyalty to Jaimie implied his approval at the time. Even the feeling of it.”

He said Spears had “normal problems” in 2007 that are now “easily fixed.” [in] Treatment or other means were raised to justify a 13-year prison sentence. It is wrong for anyone to accept it and somehow benefit from it.”

He concluded that he would not comment on how Federline would have benefited from the conservatorship “except to say I have a job.”

Federline, for her part, told the Daily Mail that she wished she could see the stress her sons were under. “If there’s a way — any way — I can say something to open up [Britney’s] Eyes – but I haven’t found it yet. If I get it, I feel like I’m trying to call and tell her.”