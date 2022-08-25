New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Britney Spears He returned to the music industry.

The icon, 40, took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that she is releasing her first new song in six years with Elton John, 75, “one of the most classic men of our time.”

“Oki Doki … my first song in 6 years,” she began. “It’s great that I sing with one of the most classic people of our time … Elton John !!!! I’m so overwhelmed … It’s a big deal for me !!! I’m meditating more and learning my place is precious and valuable !!!

John gave fans a preview of his new track with the pop star Tuesday. The The song, “Hold Me Close,” A new rendition of John’s classic 1971 tune “Tiny Dancer.” It will be Spears’ first new release since her 2016 studio album “Glory.”

Elton John shares sneak peek of Britney Spears duet ‘Hold Me Close’

John gave French diners a taste of the single when he took to Instagram to share an intimate and brief performance at La Guerite in Cannes.

In the video, the “Benny and the Jets” singer is seen shaking hands with a DJ at a restaurant and taking a seat to prepare for his performance after undergoing hip surgery last year.

John greeted the crowd as he sported a colorful matching two-piece set that featured Mickey Mouse on the shirt design, paired with black-and-white striped sunglasses and gold jewelry.

After the song started playing, John introduced it, saying, “Okay, ‘Hold Me Close.’ Britney Spears, Elton John … Here we go!” he gave a glimpse of the track.

At the end Instagram videoJohn thanked the audience and announced that “Hold Me Closer” will be released on Friday.

Spears has yet to release any new music from her The conservatorship ended in November. Starr has been in conservatorship for 13 years.

Fox News’ Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.