Britney Spears Her children responded after speaking publicly about their relationship with the pop star for the first time.

Spears, 40, took to Instagram on Thursday after news broke that ITV would air an interview with ex-husband Kevin Federline, Spears’ youngest son, Jayden. The 15-year-old talks to journalist Daphne Barak about why he and his 16-year-old brother Preston The “Toxic” singer’s marriage to Sam AsgariThe Daily Mail first reported.

Jayden stated that he didn’t think the situation “ended on good terms” since Spears and Asgari didn’t invite the entire family to the wedding.

“My love for my children knows no bounds,” Spears responded with a lengthy post [emoji] And it pains me to know his cry that I don’t live up to his expectations of a mother…and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly!!!!”

“Dear child can you explain to me why our family would do that to anyone!” She added, referring to her seemingly 13-year-long conservatorship.

“I helped your dad who was out of a job for 15 years…I think it’s easier for you to not have someone check on you to make sure you’re doing your homework!!!! Standards I’m sure your dad smokes weed every day and your 15 and 16 years of everyday life is very cool generation. [rolling eye emoji] !!! Having had to play a perfect role for 15 years for nothing, I completely understand your need to live with your father.”

“I’ve been able to do 4 tours, host the X Factor and WAAAY more… I did that for you. And Preston… I know your gift… I know you’re the teacher in my life baby I’m your teacher too!!!! It’s horrible that your dad is a hypocrite and the media is talking horrible, and yet you’re talking personal things with them !!!!If only you could stop for a second ! And remember where you came from !!!!”

The pop star says he “loves nothing more” than seeing his children live.

“I would love nothing more than to see you face to face. Keep playing your gift at the piano … You and your brother are both brilliant and I am so proud to call you both mine.”

Spears and Federline have been going back and forth online about their children. K-Fed shared and deleted audio of Spears yelling at her sons while the pop star posted and deleted her own comments.

In the new post, she called out Federline for allegedly smoking weed every day and gave him shade for not being able to manage his household.

“Tell your dad to try and at least mow the lawn,” she said.

Asgari read the comment “Mowing the lawn > professional baby daddy.”

In his interview, which aired Friday night, Jayden confirmed that he has “no hate” towards his mother.

“I think 100% it will be resolved,” he said Daily Mail . “It’s going to take a lot of time and effort. I want her to get better mentally. I want to see her again when she’s better.”

Addressing Spears in the interview, he said, “I love you so much and I hope you do well. Maybe one day we can sit down and talk again.”

He too Spears addressed the ConservatorshipIt ended in November.

Jayden shared that his grandfather, Jamie Spears, “doesn’t deserve all the hate he’s getting in the media. I love him with all my heart. He’s just trying to be a dad.”

He said: “At first he was trying to be like any father who allowed his daughter to pursue her dream of becoming a superstar, but I thought the protectiveness went on for too long, which is probably why my mum was so angry about the whole situation. Working for too long and I personally think she was . She needs to take a break and rest.”

Fox News Digital’s Janelle Ash contributed to this report.