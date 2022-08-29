Britney Spears posted a 22-minute audio addressing conservatorship

(CNN) Britney Spears, who last November celebrated a legal victory that freed her from 13 years of conservatorship that controlled her personal and professional life, is sharing more about her experience during that time.

The singer posted a 22-minute audio clip on YouTube on Sunday in which she addressed her guardianship and the alleged abuse she says her family endured.

“I was afraid of falling apart. I’m sharing this because I want people to know that I’m only human. After these experiences, I feel like a victim and if I don’t talk about it, how can I fix this,” Spears said.

CNN has contacted Spears’ representatives to verify the authenticity of the audio message, which was posted in its entirety on TMZ and other outlets.

In the recording, Spears says she had “several opportunities” to be interviewed by media outlets, including Oprah Winfrey, that would have paid her to “share the struggles and what’s going on in my mind.”

