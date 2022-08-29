Britney Spears posted a 22-minute audio addressing conservatorship

(CNN)Britney Spears, who last November celebrated a legal victory that freed her from 13 years of conservatorship that controlled her personal and professional life, is sharing more about her experience during that time.
The singer posted a 22-minute audio clip on YouTube on Sunday in which she addressed her guardianship and the alleged abuse she says her family endured.
“I was afraid of falling apart. I’m sharing this because I want people to know that I’m only human. After these experiences, I feel like a victim and if I don’t talk about it, how can I fix this,” Spears said.
CNN has contacted Spears’ representatives to verify the authenticity of the audio message, which was posted in its entirety on TMZ and other outlets.
In the recording, Spears says she had “several opportunities” to be interviewed by media outlets, including Oprah Winfrey, that would have paid her to “share the struggles and what’s going on in my mind.”
The audio recording also includes a reference to the time where Spears says she was sent to a facility where she received six units of blood drawn on a weekly basis. inside TweetShe later clarified those comments, writing, “A reminder to some of you who may have been confused by what I said… it wasn’t 6 gallons but 6 tiny vials of blood!!!”
The singer’s mother Leanne Spears appeared to respond to the audio recording in a post on her verified Instagram account on Sunday night.
“Brittany, your whole life I’ve done my best to support your dreams and desires! And I’ve done my best to get you out of trouble! I’ve never turned my back on you and never will! I’ve gotten over your countless rejections and The calls are driving me nuts! I’ve tried everything,” she wrote. “I love you so much, but this discussion is just for you and me, face to face, in private.”
Spears debuted her first new single in six years on Friday with “Hold Me Closer,” her collaboration with Elton John.
“I have an amazing song right now with one of the most talented people of our time and I’m so thankful,” Spears said in her YouTube post. “But if you’re weird, if you’re a weird introvert like me, who feels alone a lot of the time and you need to hear a story today so you don’t feel alone, know this: My life isn’t easy, and you’re not alone. “