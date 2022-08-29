New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Britney Spears‘ The mother, Lynn, broke her silence amid the ongoing feud between the pop star and her entire family.

On Sunday, the “Hold Me Closer” singer shared a now-deleted bombshell YouTube audio clip in which she said she felt abandoned by her mother during her 13 years in foster care.

“Britney, all your life I’ve tried my best to support your dreams and desires!” 67-year-old Lynne captioned it Instagram postIt features an old black-and-white photo of mother and daughter in happier times, smiling.

“Besides, I tried my best to help you out of trouble! I will never and never turn on you!” Lynn continued.

Britney Spears’ comeback song ‘Hold Me Closer’ with Elton John Rockettes. 1

In the audio clip, the A pop star The singer mentioned how she felt her mother had turned to her during the long and tumultuous conservatorship imposed by her father. However, Lynne doubled down on her daughter’s thoughts, saying she felt rejected.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

“The countless times your rejections and calls have left me feeling hopeless! I’ve tried everything,” Lynn wrote.

She ended the post, “”I love you so much, but this discussion is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private.”

Britney dropped the bombshell in the clip when she shared that she was “more angry” with her mother than her father and former conservator Jamie Spears.

“I’ve heard reporters call her whenever [Lynne] When asked questions about what was going on at that time, she was innocently hiding at home and she wouldn’t talk,” Brittney said.

A few days ago, Britney released her First new mousseC Within six years, a song with Elton John reached number one in 40 countries after its release.

Click here to get the Fox News app