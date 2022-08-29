closer
Britney Spears‘ The mother, Lynn, broke her silence amid the ongoing feud between the pop star and her entire family.

On Sunday, the “Hold Me Closer” singer shared a now-deleted bombshell YouTube audio clip in which she said she felt abandoned by her mother during her 13 years in foster care.

“Britney, all your life I’ve tried my best to support your dreams and desires!” 67-year-old Lynne captioned it Instagram postIt features an old black-and-white photo of mother and daughter in happier times, smiling.

Britney Spears has had several broken relationships with family members, including her mother Lynn.

(J. Merritt/John Kopaloff)

“Besides, I tried my best to help you out of trouble! I will never and never turn on you!” Lynn continued.

Britney Spears’ comeback song ‘Hold Me Closer’ with Elton John Rockettes. 1

In the audio clip, the A pop star The singer mentioned how she felt her mother had turned to her during the long and tumultuous conservatorship imposed by her father. However, Lynne doubled down on her daughter’s thoughts, saying she felt rejected.

“The countless times your rejections and calls have left me feeling hopeless! I’ve tried everything,” Lynn wrote.

Britney Spears shared a now-deleted audio clip in which she said she felt betrayed by her mother.

(NBC Universal via Getty Images via Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images)

She ended the post, “”I love you so much, but this discussion is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private.”

Britney dropped the bombshell in the clip when she shared that she was “more angry” with her mother than her father and former conservator Jamie Spears.

Amid ongoing family feuds, Britney Spears' new song, "hold me close," Very successfully charting.

(J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD)

“I’ve heard reporters call her whenever [Lynne] When asked questions about what was going on at that time, she was innocently hiding at home and she wouldn’t talk,” Brittney said.

A few days ago, Britney released her First new mousseC Within six years, a song with Elton John reached number one in 40 countries after its release.

