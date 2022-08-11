Britney Spears’ lawyer responds to Kevin Federline: ‘We will not tolerate bullying’

(CNN) Britney Spears’ lawyer is speaking out against a series of videos posted by the singer’s ex-husband Kevin Federline.

On Wednesday, Federline posted several videos on Instagram that she said were filmed several years ago by Spears’ children in which she appeared to have verbal disagreements and use harsh language with her two children. The videos have been removed from the social media platform, but were published by TMZ. In a statement to CNN, Spears’ attorney said they are “working with Instagram to ensure Mr. Federline complies with its rules, and we are seeking all appropriate relief against him.”

“Whether he was aware of it or not, Mr. Federline not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, but he harmed his own children, whose privacy he was supposed to protect,” said Matthew Rosengart, Spears’ attorney. “Mr. Federline’s ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11- and 12-year-old sons was at the bottom of the barrel of brutal material.”

Federline said in her post that she chose to share the video to explain why her family recently distanced themselves from Spears. CNN has reached out to Federline’s attorney for comment.

“It has been my honor to work with Brittany, suspend her father as a guardian, help her regain her freedom and dignity, and help protect her from the bullying she has endured in the past — and we will not tolerate bullying. Any area,” Rosengart said. .