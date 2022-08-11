type here...
Entertainment Britney Spears' lawyer responds to Kevin Federline: 'We will...
Entertainment

Britney Spears’ lawyer responds to Kevin Federline: ‘We will not tolerate bullying’

By printveela editor

-

7
0
- Advertisment -

(CNN)Britney Spears’ lawyer is speaking out against a series of videos posted by the singer’s ex-husband Kevin Federline.

On Wednesday, Federline posted several videos on Instagram that she said were filmed several years ago by Spears’ children in which she appeared to have verbal disagreements and use harsh language with her two children. The videos have been removed from the social media platform, but were published by TMZ. In a statement to CNN, Spears’ attorney said they are “working with Instagram to ensure Mr. Federline complies with its rules, and we are seeking all appropriate relief against him.”
“Whether he was aware of it or not, Mr. Federline not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, but he harmed his own children, whose privacy he was supposed to protect,” said Matthew Rosengart, Spears’ attorney. “Mr. Federline’s ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11- and 12-year-old sons was at the bottom of the barrel of brutal material.”
    Federline said in her post that she chose to share the video to explain why her family recently distanced themselves from Spears. CNN has reached out to Federline’s attorney for comment.
      “It has been my honor to work with Brittany, suspend her father as a guardian, help her regain her freedom and dignity, and help protect her from the bullying she has endured in the past — and we will not tolerate bullying. Any area,” Rosengart said. .

      Previous articleKaren Swift cold case: Friends react to murder charges issued against husband David Swift after 11 years
      Next articleA mistrial has been declared over the role of engineers in the Flint water crisis.

      Latest news

      US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

      New Hampshire authorities determined that Harmony had ‘murdered’ Montgomery

      off Video New developments in the missing child case of Harmonie Montgomery...
      Read more
      Politicsprintveela editor - 0

      DOJ asks court to quash Mar-a-Lago raid warrant; AG Merrick Garland personally signed off on the Trump search

      closer Video US Attorney General Garland made the announcement at a DOJ...
      Read more
      Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

      Tommy Lee posts fully nude photo on Instagram, then deletes: ‘Ooooopppss’

      closer Video Former Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee was attacked by...
      Read more
      Sportsprintveela editor - 0

      Serena Williams lost her first match after announcing her retirement

      closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      Must read

      - Advertisement -

      You might also likeRELATED
      Recommended to you

      Editor Picks

      Must Read

      Hot Topics

      About Us

      Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

      Contact us: contact@printveela.com

      Follow Us

      © Copyright - Printveela News