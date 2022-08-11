New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Britney Spears And her ex-husband Kevin Federline has been fighting on Instagram and things have gotten ugly.

Federline, 44, shared three old videos showing Spears scolding their two sons: Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15. Spears and Federline are married in October 2004 after dating for about 10 months. Their divorce was finalized in July 2007.

Spears has yet to address the footage, but her attorney, Matthew Rosengart, shared a statement with Fox News Digital blaming Federline for posting the videos and his explosive interview with The Daily Mail.

“Britney Spears is an incredibly talented, hard-working icon who is loved and respected by millions around the world,” Rosengart told Fox News Digital. “The same, unfortunately, cannot be said of Mr. Federline, who, for inexplicable reasons, decided to give an unnecessary interview that upset the mother of his children.”

Britney Spears confirms she’s writing a book, airing family drama

He continued: “Britney has faithfully supported her children and she loves them dearly. Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he violated his own children, whose privacy he should have protected… Mr. Federline took his 11 and The ill-advised decision to post a 12-year-old’s old video is cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff. It’s disgusting.”

Rosengart noted that Spears “will not tolerate bullying in any area.”

“We ask Mr. Federline to act with grace and courtesy and to refrain from publicly discussing private matters that benefit no one,” he concluded.

A representative for Federline did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Federline captioned the since-deleted post, “I can’t sit back and accuse my sons like this after all they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos.”

He stated that his sons were 12 and 11 years old at the time the videos were taken.

“It’s not even rubbish. The lies have to stop. I hope our children grow up better than this,” he continued.

In videos posted by Federline, Spears can be seen scolding her sons. “This is my house,” she told them. “It’s gross if I want to come in here and put lotion on your face…you better respect me, are we clear?”

Britney Spears, Sam Asgari Slam Ex Kevin Federline Claim Their Kids Are Avoiding Her

In a second video, Spears is seen yelling at her eldest son, Sean, for not wearing shoes in a store. “Have you lost your f–king mind? Have you lost your f–king mind?” She screamed from the passenger seat of the car.

As punishment, Spears tells Sean she’s taking away his phone.

Federline’s Instagram post was in response to a post deleted by Spears in which she said her sons had decided not to visit her during her care and that it “took the breath out of me.”

“I’m talking about it because my heart doesn’t understand cruelty. It breaks my heart because nowadays cruelty actually wins, but it’s not about winning or losing!!!” Spears wrote. “But I can’t process how I dedicated 20 years of my life to those kids…all about them!!! for them to take the breath away from me.”

Her lengthy caption continued: “See you can’t fix me!!! No amount of therapy or worship can fix my heart!!! I will forever be hurt and I know this, I accept it… It’s going to take a miracle and not a miracle to fix my heart , maybe 3!!!”

The “Womanizer” singer shared with her that Sean and Jayden plan to visit her less often this summer.

“I always tried and tried, maybe that’s why they stopped coming here!!! I wanted them to love me so much, maybe I overdid it!!!” Singer wrote. “This summer, they told me, ‘We can come here less,’ and I was like, ‘OK. I called their dad and I told him it seems like the guys want to stop coming here because they have their own thing going on but I think they’re being too strict.'”

The back-and-forth between the exes began when Federline spoke to the Daily Mail last week, claiming it was her children’s choice to stop seeing their mother.

“The guys decided they weren’t seeing her right now,” Federline shared with the outlet. “It’s been a few months since they saw her. They decided not to go to her wedding.”

Spears is married to her longtime love, Sam Asghari. at her Thousand Oaks home in June. Her sons were notably absent from the celebrations.