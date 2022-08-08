Britney Spears has addressed Kevin Federline’s claims about her relationship with their children

(CNN) Britney Spears She is saddened by her ex-husband’s recent comments about her relationship with their teenage children.

In an Instagram story posted to her verified account over the weekend, the singer responded to Kevin Federline’s comments Interview with Daily Mail In which he said his sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, have decided not to see their mother, in part because of her social media posts.

“I am saddened to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children,” Spears’ post read “As we all know, raising teenagers is not easy for anyone.. It worries me that the reason is based on my Instagram. .. It was a long time before Instagram… I gave them everything.”

“Just one word: Heartful… I’ll say it… My mother told me ‘You should give it to their father.’ I’m sharing this because I can,” she added. “Have a great day people!!!”

According to Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, “the kids have decided they’re not seeing her right now.”

