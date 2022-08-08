type here...
Entertainment Britney Spears has addressed Kevin Federline's claims about her...
Entertainment

Britney Spears has addressed Kevin Federline’s claims about her relationship with their children

By printveela editor

-

6
0
- Advertisment -


(CNN)Britney Spears She is saddened by her ex-husband’s recent comments about her relationship with their teenage children.

In an Instagram story posted to her verified account over the weekend, the singer responded to Kevin Federline’s comments Interview with Daily Mail In which he said his sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, have decided not to see their mother, in part because of her social media posts.
“I am saddened to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children,” Spears’ post read “As we all know, raising teenagers is not easy for anyone.. It worries me that the reason is based on my Instagram. .. It was a long time before Instagram… I gave them everything.”
    “Just one word: Heartful… I’ll say it… My mother told me ‘You should give it to their father.’ I’m sharing this because I can,” she added. “Have a great day people!!!”
      According to Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, “the kids have decided they’re not seeing her right now.”
      Read on
      “It’s been months since they’ve seen her,” he said. “They decided not to attend her wedding.”
      Spears Married to actor Sam Asgari in June.

        Sam Asghari on his ‘extreme’ marriage to Britney Spears
        Federline, who spoke to the publication with his now-wife Victoria, said he has apologized to the children for a partially nude selfie their mother posted on Instagram on occasion. (Spears typically has parts of her body obscured with emojis or held away from the camera in these photos.)
        “I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe it’s another way of expressing yourself,'” Federline told the publication. “But that doesn’t take away from the fact that what it does to them. It’s hard. I can’t imagine what it’s like to go to high school as a teenager.”
        Asgari took exception to this in his own Instagram Story post.
        Asgari wrote, “To clarify, my wife has never posted a nude selfie except for her butt (sic) these days.”
        “Their statement about the children distancing themselves has no validity and it is irresponsible to make that statement in public,” Asgari added. “Kids are too smart and will soon be 18 to make their own decisions, and eventually they’ll realize that the ‘hard’ part is having a father who hasn’t served as a role model for over 15 years.”
        Federline, a former dancer, also showed support for her ex-father-in-law, Jamie Spears, who fought a controversial court case with her daughter and ultimately won her 13 years under legal guardianship.
          “I would welcome Jamie Spears back into kids’ lives, especially if that’s what kids want,” Federline said. “I don’t have any hard feelings about Jamie Spears. People make mistakes. I feel bad for him. I think he’s been through the ringer.”
          in A long post on her Instagram account Aiming to address Federline’s interview, Spears wrote “I was controlled and monitored for almost 15 years during my conservatorship… I just needed permission to take a Tylenol!!! I should start doing WAAAY more than going to the beach topless like a baby. !!! !”



          Previous articleSen. Lee rips Democrats’ spending bill amid inflation, recession: ‘pouring gasoline on the fire’
          Next articleEx-Oklahoma football star defends Cale Gundy after resignation: No ‘racist bone in his body’

          Latest news

          TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

          UN chief warns against ‘suicidal’ attacks on Ukrainian nuclear power plant

          United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday condemned the fighting around the massive Zaporozhye nuclear power complex in...
          Read more
          TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

          Frightened by Rowe’s downfall, these 2 Texas women rushed to tie the knot.

          Read more
          US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

          Kansas splash pad linked to dozens of gastrointestinal illnesses, CDC says

          off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 8 Here are...
          Read more
          Sportsprintveela editor - 0

          Cardinals sweep Yankees behind home runs from Nolan Arenado, Paul DeJong

          closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
          Read more
          - Advertisement -
          Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

          Conservatives accuse trans activist of illegally sending hormone ‘drugs’ to children, citing social media

          closer Video American Academy of Pediatrics 'unethical' for puberty blockers in transgender...
          Read more
          POLITICSprintveela editor - 0

          Bill with incentives for ‘North American’ electric vehicles passes in US Senate

          The new plan to encourage Americans to buy more electric vehicles built in North America, instead of just...
          Read more

          Must read

          - Advertisement -

          You might also likeRELATED
          Recommended to you

          Editor Picks

          Must Read

          Hot Topics

          About Us

          Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

          Contact us: contact@printveela.com

          Follow Us

          © Copyright - Printveela News