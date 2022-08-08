Britney Spears has addressed Kevin Federline’s claims about her relationship with their children

(CNN)Britney Spears She is saddened by her ex-husband’s recent comments about her relationship with their teenage children.
In an Instagram story posted to her verified account over the weekend, the singer responded to Kevin Federline’s comments Interview with Daily Mail In which he said his sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, have decided not to see their mother, in part because of her social media posts.
“I am saddened to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children,” Spears’ post read “As we all know, raising teenagers is not easy for anyone.. It worries me that the reason is based on my Instagram. .. It was a long time before Instagram… I gave them everything.”
“Just one word: Heartful… I’ll say it… My mother told me ‘You should give it to their father.’ I’m sharing this because I can,” she added. “Have a great day people!!!”
According to Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, “the kids have decided they’re not seeing her right now.”
“It’s been months since they’ve seen her,” he said. “They decided not to attend her wedding.”
Federline, who spoke to the publication with his now-wife Victoria, said he has apologized to the children for a partially nude selfie their mother posted on Instagram on occasion. (Spears typically has parts of her body obscured with emojis or held away from the camera in these photos.)
“I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe it’s another way of expressing yourself,'” Federline told the publication. “But that doesn’t take away from the fact that what it does to them. It’s hard. I can’t imagine what it’s like to go to high school as a teenager.”
Asgari took exception to this in his own Instagram Story post.
Asgari wrote, “To clarify, my wife has never posted a nude selfie except for her butt (sic) these days.”
“Their statement about the children distancing themselves has no validity and it is irresponsible to make that statement in public,” Asgari added. “Kids are too smart and will soon be 18 to make their own decisions, and eventually they’ll realize that the ‘hard’ part is having a father who hasn’t served as a role model for over 15 years.”
Federline, a former dancer, also showed support for her ex-father-in-law, Jamie Spears, who fought a controversial court case with her daughter and ultimately won her 13 years under legal guardianship.
“I would welcome Jamie Spears back into kids’ lives, especially if that’s what kids want,” Federline said. “I don’t have any hard feelings about Jamie Spears. People make mistakes. I feel bad for him. I think he’s been through the ringer.”
in A long post on her Instagram account Aiming to address Federline’s interview, Spears wrote “I was controlled and monitored for almost 15 years during my conservatorship… I just needed permission to take a Tylenol!!! I should start doing WAAAY more than going to the beach topless like a baby. !!! !”