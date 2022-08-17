New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Britney Spears’ Ex-husband Jason Alexander was booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections on two felony charges related to the alleged theft of the bracelet in 2015.

His misdemeanor battery and felony convictions are separate from Spears’ June marriage to Sam Asgari, who served a 64-day sentence in Ventura County.

Alexander was released from Ventura Jail by The Napa County Jail On Tuesday, FOX 2 in the Bay Area reported authorities on an arrest warrant for grand larceny with a value greater than $400 and buying/receiving stolen property issued in 2016.

According to TMZ, Alexander, who infamously hung out with the “Toxic” singer for 55 hours in 2004, swiped a $2,000 bracelet from a home in Napa.

He allegedly agreed Stealing a diamond bracelet And that time he had pawned it from the home of a woman he was staying with for a few weeks, police said.

He pleaded no contest Thursday to misconduct charges related to Spears’ marriage and was credited with serving time.

The 40-year-old was arrested at her home on June 9 after trying to crash her wedding and remains in jail.

He is also under a criminal protective order, which means he is prohibited from being within 100 yards of Spears and a security guard.

His bail was set at $20,000, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

They were both 22 years old after Alexander married the “Baby One More Time” singer’s first husband in a quickie in Las Vegas. The marriage was annulled after just two days.

Spear’s ownership and her mother, Lynne, forced the termination, Alexander said. At the time Spears claimed she “couldn’t agree to the marriage”.

“We looked at each other and said, ‘Let’s do something wild, crazy. Let’s get married, for the hell of it,'” Alexander told Access Hollywood a day after the wedding was called off.

Spears was married to Kevin Federline, the father of her two boys, Sean Preston and Jayden James, from 2004 to 2007 and married longtime boyfriend Asghari on June 9.