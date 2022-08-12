New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jason Alexander, Ex-husband of Britney SpearsCalifornia authorities said he was charged with aggravated trespassing and battery.

Alexander, 40, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges Thursday, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

Alexander was arrested June 9 at Spears’ residence by her and her husband, Sam Asgari. tying the knot

Authorities say Alexander – who was not invited to the wedding – damaged a door and punched a security guard who tried to remove him after he refused to leave the wedding.

Alexander was credited with time served Thursday after spending 64 days in the Ventura County Jail since his arrest. He is also under a criminal protective order, which means he is prohibited from being within 100 yards of Spears and a security guard.

Spears and Alexander – childhood friends – had a strange encounter in the early morning hours of January 3, 2004. The couple, aged 22 at the time, held their ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Los. Vegas. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently got married Vegas landmark last month

Spears and Alexander’s marriage was annulled after 55 hours — a decision Alexander said was forced by Spear’s management and her mother, Lynch. The annulment stated that Spears was “unable to agree to the marriage” at the time.

“We looked at each other and said, ‘Let’s do something wild, crazy. Let’s get married, just for the hell of it,'” Alexander told Access Hollywood a day after the wedding was called off.