New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Britney Spears Ready to be reintroduced to the world of music. Fresh off the wedding and free of her care, Spears recorded a remix version of Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer,” according to a new report.

Per Page Six, John and Spears met in a Beverly Hills studio to record last week. Universal Music will release the track next month.

Spears has taken a hiatus from her music, with her most recent release in 2016 Album, “Glory.”

She has Suggests recording new music Through social media in the past, but nothing worked.

Hollywood Stalkers: The Dark Side of Celebrity Fame

For his part, John keeps hitting hits. Recently, he recorded a remix of another song “Cold Hearts” with fellow British star Dua Lipa. It served as the lead single from John’s latest collaborative album “The Lockdown Sessions”. The track was an instant hit and marked John’s first number-one single in the UK in 16 years.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

“Tiny Dancer” was originally released in 1971. The song went double platinum last December.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The new music could be a welcome distraction for Spears, who has been feuding publicly with her mother, Lynn.

The “Toxic” singer shared screenshots of text messages she sent her mother while in her care in a since-deleted post on Instagram.

Spears said her mother did not respond to her texts. She wrote in her caption, “Because there was no response I’ll show it … When I came out, her words were “You should let me visit you and hug you”.”

Lynne disputed her daughter’s statements, saying she had “all the conversations” and that she wanted to see her daughter.

Spears has yet to commit to her upcoming work with John.

Fox News Digital has reached out to representatives for John and Spears for comment.