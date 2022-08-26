New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

It is official: Britney SpearsThe much-anticipated comeback single “Hold Me Closer” topped charts worldwide within hours of its release on Friday.

The princess of pop teamed up with Music icon Elton John To remix his beloved 1971 song “Tiny Dancer”. Shortly after its official release at midnight on Friday, the tune topped the iTunes charts in the United States, along with 34 other countries, including England.

“Hold Me Closer” combines elements of John’s “Tiny Dancer” and “The One”, featuring a dance beat with John and Spears’ vocals. It’s the first release from the pop princess since her 13-year conservatorship ended, as well as her first. New music She dropped her last album “Glory” in 2016.

Two days before the release, Spears took to Twitter to share her excitement over the song’s upcoming release.

“Oki Doki … my first song in 6 years,” she wrote. “It’s great that I sing with one of the most classic people of our time… Elton John!!!! I’m so overwhelmed… This is a big deal for me!!! I’m meditating more and learning my space is precious and precious!!!”

A day earlier, John gave fans a preview of the song on his Instagram. The post showed John giving a snippet of the new single to French diners at La Guerite in Cannes, France.

Rocket Man introduced the preview, saying, “Okay, ‘Hold Me Close.’ Britney Spears, Elton John … Here we go!” Fans in the restaurant cheered and clapped as the song began and Spears’ vocals could be heard.

