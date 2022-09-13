New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Christina Aguilera is body shaming Britney Spears in an unprovoked Instagram post on Monday.

Spears posted a quote from comedian Rodney Dangerfield on her Instagram, saying, “I’ve discovered there’s only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people.” The “Toxic” singer captioned the comment, writing, “I wish I had picked nannies for my kids … my dancers … I mean Christina Aguilera’s dancers I look so tiny.”

The pop star, who previously took to Instagram to air her feud, wrote, “I mean why don’t we talk about it??”

Britney Spears says she doesn’t want to see her sons until she feels ‘worth it’

Although Spears conducted a Liked the movie In Hollywood, her latest Instagram was poorly received by fans. One fan commented, “Ugh. Love Britt- but this is in bad taste. There’s no place in body shaming to make yourself better,” while another wrote, “This is rude. I’m disappointed, Britney.”

The singer also wrote in her caption, “Don’t you think my confidence would have been a little better if I had chosen where I lived, ate, who I called on the phone, dated, and who was on stage with me!!! It’s hard now sometimes to see how much my femininity was taken away at that time and every person I just sat back without saying a word!!! Anyway… here I talk about things people never talk about.”

Just over a year ago, Spears vented her frustrations with Aguilera During her conservatorship, she is controlled by her estranged father, Jamie Spears, for not speaking up enough.

In a January 2022 interview, Aguilera was asked to comment on their relationship, saying that Spears was “a person I have a lot of respect and admiration for”.

She added, “I couldn’t be happier for her…Every woman deserves to feel empowered and own however they see fit.”

Although the two have maintained a contentious relationship, they share many mutual friends — from Madonna to Paris Hilton, who both attended Spears’ June wedding.

Aguilera has not publicly responded to Spears’ comments, but Entertainment Weekly Spears reportedly unfollowed the Instagram account.

A representative for Aguilera did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.