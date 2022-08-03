New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Oh baby, baby…how should she know?

Britney Spears says the Catholic Church won’t let her and now-husband Sam Asgari marry because she’s not Catholic.

The “Baby One More Time” singer shared a since-deleted Instagram of an unidentified couple tying the knot in a church, where she stated her original plans of getting married.

She wrote, “I wanted to go every Sunday… it was beautiful and they said it was temporarily closed due to covid!!!! Then 2 years later when I wanted to get married there they said I had to be Catholic and take an exam. !!!!”

Britney Spears’ ex-husband tried to ‘crash’ her marriage to Sam Asgari

couple, Who Married in the Spears Household In June, several stars shared photos of the event attended, including Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace, who designed the bride’s wedding dress.

Britney expressed her frustration with the Catholic Church, writing on the same deleted post, “Shouldn’t the church be open to all????”

According to Archdiocese of Los Angeles, there is a preparation course that engaged couples must take before getting married in the Catholic Church. and according to Archdiocese of New YorkOne of the couple must be a baptized Catholic to marry in the church.

go back August 5, 2021Spears announced in a since-deleted Instagram post that she is Catholic and attends Mass.

Spears was raised Baptist.

Spears and Asgari Engaged Last September after several years of dating.

Seven months after announcing their engagement, Spears and Asgari revealed they were pregnant in April.

In May, the pop-star announced that she and her then-fiancé were pregnant a month before their wedding.

Spears is in the past She claims 13 years of conservatorship It prevented her from trying to have more children.

Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, he primarily controlled custody of his daughter, separated from Spears and did not attend the wedding. Neither did Spears’ mother or her two siblings.

