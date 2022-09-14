New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Britney Spears Could be the future Queen of England!

In an interview from 2002, Spears told talk show host Frank Skinner that she and William had a “cyber relationship” and that the pair communicated via email during their teenage years. The then 20-year-old pop star revealed that she was invited Prince of Wales for lunch while she was visiting London, but he never showed.

“We exchanged e-mails for a while and he was supposed to come and see me somewhere, but it didn’t work out,” she told the Daily Mail at the time. “Are you blown away by Prince William?” Skinner asked, and Spears replied, “Yes.”

The Daily Mail reported that Buckingham Palace denied rumors in the early 2000s about a “Princess of Pop” relationship with William.

Britney Spears Body-Shames Christina Aguilera, Singer Unfollows Her: Report

Spears had developed her career during that time and was touring the United Kingdom in the early 2000s. At the time of the interview, the “Toxic” singer was in a relationship with Justin Timberlake. The couple separated in late 2002.

William began dating his wife, Princess Kate, in 2003. The soon-to-be King of England has recently dished on social media. The video went viral Prince Harry has been praised for his treatment of wife Meghan Markle, showing William’s lack of chivalry with Middleton.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Marks ‘New Era,’ Royal Expert Weighs in on Prince William and Kate’s Changed Roles

The two couples prepared to leave the huge crowd outside Windsor Castle Respect to the queenPrince Harry was seen leading his wife into their shared car, dutifully opening and closing the door for her, while the Prince and Princess of Wales entered the car separately.

“Harry left the car door open for his wife. Making sure she was safe. Can’t make a will. Case closed,” a Twitter user wrote, sending the elder monarch out.

Many users reflected on the incident, comparing William and his father, King Charles III, to Harry and his mother, the late Diana.

One user wrote, “Harry is a gentleman. William acts like his father though.” Another person added, “Harry is the true King and Diana’s son. (sic) look at how he treats his wife.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

The royals have not commented on the public debate over William’s bravery.

Kate, born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, met Prince William in 2001 when they were both studying at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. After being friends for a while, they eventually became a couple. Apart from a brief two-month breakup in 2007, they have been together ever since.

The couple married in Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, in front of millions of viewers around the world. They share three children: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Following William’s future role as king, Prince George is next in line for the throne.

Fox News’ Ashlyn Messier contributed to this report.