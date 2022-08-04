Britney Griner’s trial comes to an end with closing arguments.

Oleksandr Boikov, one of Ms Griner’s lawyers, said on Wednesday that the defense will make closing arguments on Thursday as she has finished her case and has no plans to call additional witnesses. He said that Ms. Griner would have an opportunity to make a final statement, and then Judge Anna Sotnikova would begin to formulate her verdict.

The Biden administration has been under pressure from Mrs. Greener’s wife and her supporters to negotiate her release.

Last week, Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken said the US government “offered a substantial offer” to the Russian side regarding Ms. Greener and other Americans being held in Russia. Mr. Blinken then discussed the matter with his Russian counterpart Sergei V. Lavrov last week during their first phone call since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but no breakthroughs were forthcoming.

Russian officials are insisting that diplomatic disputes over Ms Griner remain behind closed doors. Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, said on Tuesday that talks over a potential prisoner swap “should be cautious.”

“Megaphone diplomacy and a public exchange of opinions will lead nowhere,” he said.

Ms Griner arrived at the Moscow airport on February 17 on her way to the Russian city of Yekaterinburg near the Ural Mountains, where she played for the local team during the off-season. Customs officers checked her luggage, where they found two e-cigarette cartridges containing less than one gram of hash oil.

The news of her detention only became public after Russia invaded Ukraine a week later. Ms Griner, 31, was charged with attempting to smuggle a significant amount of illicit drugs into Russia.

During the trial, she testified that the illegal substance ended up in her luggage as a result of an oversight while packing in a hurry. Her defense team noted that in Arizona, she was allowed to use medicinal cannabis for pain relief, a common practice among some American athletes.