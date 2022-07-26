Britney Griner’s lawyers seek leniency in Russian court

Wearing a black and gray sweatshirt with the slogan “Blacks live for peace” on the back, Britney Greener, the WNBA star detained in Russia on drug charges, appeared in a Moscow Region court on Tuesday as her defense continued to present evidence that she didn’t mean to break the law.

She was escorted into the courtroom by a group of policemen, one of whom was wearing a balaclava, and she stood in a metal cage with photographs of her relatives, teammates and friends. video footage from the scene, published by Russian state television.

After being detained at a Moscow airport a week before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, Ms Griner has become an unlikely pawn in a diplomatic game between Moscow and Washington. Experts said her guilty plea makes the verdict feel a foregone conclusion, and her greatest hope is that the Biden administration can find a way to trade her for a high-profile Russian held by the United States.