Britney Griner’s lawyers seek leniency in Russian court

Wearing a black and gray sweatshirt with the slogan “Blacks live for peace” on the back, Britney Greener, the WNBA star detained in Russia on drug charges, appeared in a Moscow Region court on Tuesday as her defense continued to present evidence that she didn’t mean to break the law.
She was escorted into the courtroom by a group of policemen, one of whom was wearing a balaclava, and she stood in a metal cage with photographs of her relatives, teammates and friends. video footage from the scene, published by Russian state television.
After being detained at a Moscow airport a week before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, Ms Griner has become an unlikely pawn in a diplomatic game between Moscow and Washington. Experts said her guilty plea makes the verdict feel a foregone conclusion, and her greatest hope is that the Biden administration can find a way to trade her for a high-profile Russian held by the United States.
During court hearings, her defense advocated leniency, saying that Ms Griner did not intend to smuggle drugs into Russia and that, like many other international athletes, she used cannabis to ease the pain of her injuries.
According to Ms Greener’s lawyers, a drug expert testified Tuesday in court to present the case that in some countries, including the United States, medical cannabis “is a popular treatment, especially among athletes.”
“With a prescription, Britney could have used it for medicinal purposes, but not for recreational purposes,” said Maria Blagovolina, one of Ms Griner’s lawyers and a partner at Rybalkin, Gortsunyan, Dyakin & Partners, a Moscow-based firm.
At a previous hearing, lawyers presented a note from Ms Greener’s doctor recommending cannabis to treat her pain. Ms Greener was expected to appear in court on Wednesday, when she could be called to testify.
Ms. Griner went to Russia because she played for a local team to earn extra money during the off-season. Russian customs officers found two e-cigarette cartridges filled with hash oil, a cannabis derivative, in her luggage.
Ms. Griner was taken into custody in the Moscow region and charged with the deliberate smuggling of vape cartridges, which can lead to up to 10 years in prison.
On July 7, Ms Griner pleaded guilty to the charges, stating that she inadvertently brought the banned substance into Russia because she was going in a hurry. The Russian authorities have made it clear that the exchange is not possible until the verdict is delivered in court.
US officials have said they are doing everything they can to bring Ms Griner home, arguing that she was wrongfully detained. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said last week that such statements are “political, biased and illegitimate.”
“If an American was detained on charges of drug trafficking and she herself does not deny it, then this should be in accordance with Russian law, and not the laws adopted in San Francisco,” RS. Zakharova said.