Britney Griner was not explained her rights when she was arrested in Russia

KHIMKI, Russia — American basketball star Brittney Greiner testified at her drug trial in Russia on Wednesday that a language translator provided during her questioning translated only part of what she said and authorities instructed her to sign documents without explanation.

Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February. She admitted in court earlier this month that she had vape cartridges containing cannabis oil with her when she arrived in Russia, but that she had no criminal intent and accidentally packed the cartridges.

During her testimony, the Phoenix Mercury standout described making the grueling 13-hour flight from Arizona to Moscow while recovering from COVID-19. Griner said she still doesn’t know how the doctor-recommended marijuana oil ended up in her bag, but explained that she packed it in a hurry while under extreme stress.

She recalled how her luggage was checked when she arrived in Moscow on February 17 and pulled aside after inspectors found the cartridges.

Along with an interpreter who provided an incomplete translation, Griner said she was not given an explanation of her rights or access to lawyers and was ordered to sign documents without receiving an explanation of what they were referring to.

After hours of questioning she didn’t understand, she was allowed to hand over her personal belongings to an attorney before being taken away in handcuffs, Greiner said. She said she only received a translation of the charges against her when the court allowed her arrest at a hearing on February 19.

Griner faces up to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking. Her trial began on July 1. The previous five court sessions were very short, some lasting only an hour.

It is unclear how long the trial will last, but the court authorized Griner’s detention until December 20. She traveled to Russia to play for the Russian team during the WNBA off-season.

For about 90 minutes during Tuesday’s court session, a Russian neuropsychologist testified about the worldwide use of medicinal marijuana, which is illegal in Russia. Griner’s defense team submitted a letter from a US doctor recommending the basketball player use medical marijuana to treat pain.

Griner testified Wednesday that she is in pain from injuries sustained during her basketball career. She emphasized that cannabis oil is widely used in the United States for medicinal purposes and has fewer side effects than some other pain relievers.

A Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman said last week that the legalization of marijuana for medical and recreational use in some parts of the US has no bearing on what is happening in Russia.

The slow-moving trial and Griner’s five-month detention have drawn sharp criticism from colleagues and supporters in the United States, which officially declared her “wrongfully detained,” a designation vehemently denied by Russian officials.

Griner was arrested in February amid heightened US-Moscow tensions, before Russia sent troops into Ukraine that month. Some supporters have argued that she was held hostage in Russia, possibly for a prisoner exchange. American soccer star Megan Rapinoe said last week that “she’s being held as a political prisoner, obviously.”

Russian media have speculated that Griner may have been exchanged for Viktor Bout, a prominent Russian arms dealer imprisoned in the United States, and that Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia for espionage, may also be involved in the exchange.

US officials have not commented on the possibility of such a trade. Russian officials said no exchange could be discussed until legal proceedings against Griner were concluded.