WNBA star Brittney Griner’s drug trial in Russia entered its closing arguments Thursday as she awaits her fate after pleading guilty to possession of marijuana after marijuana-derived oils were found in her bag at a Moscow airport in February.

Russian prosecutors asked the court to sentence Griner to 9.5 years in prison. The defense then began its arguments. Griner faces up to 10 years in prison.

Griner was arrested in February before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but her arrest and detention initially did not come to light until early March.

Since then, the US State Department has classified Griner as “wrongfully detained.” During the trial, Griner admitted he had the cans but did not intend to break the law. Her lawyers argued that Griner had no criminal intent, but instead that the cartridges containing marijuana oils accidentally ended up in her luggage due to hasty packing.

Maria Blagovolina, one of her lawyers in Russia, argued that Griner used marijuana for medical purposes. However, Russian officials have said that US laws regarding marijuana have no effect in Russia.

United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken revealed last week that the Biden administration had made a “significant offer” for the return of basketball player and fellow American Paul Whelan.

Former US Marine describes ‘terrifying’ time in Russian prison as Biden admin Greiner negotiates Whelan’s release

Blinken told a press conference that the Biden administration made the offer weeks ago and that he plans to speak with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for the first time since February 15.

Russian media speculated that Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer known as the “Merchant of Death,” is serving a 25-year prison sentence in the US for conspiring and aiding the killing of US citizens. A terrorist organization.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday that Russia had reacted in “bad faith” to the US government’s offer. She didn’t explain.

Russian officials have made it clear that no prisoner exchanges will take place until they have been indicted and sentenced.

Russia authorized Griner’s detention until the end of December.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.