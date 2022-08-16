New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Brittney Griner’s conviction and sentence does nothing to change the WNBA superstar’s status as “wrongfully detained,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday.

Price asked about Griner and the possibility of a prisoner swap with Russia, which could involve Victor Bout and another American in Russia, Paul Whelan.

“Nothing in this investigation changes our judgment that Brittney Griner was wrongfully detained and should be released immediately,” Price said. “That’s why we came forward several weeks ago with what we thought was a serious, substantial proposal, seeking her release and Paul Whelan’s release as well.

“We are communicating with the Russians on this matter and we encourage them to continue this constructively.”

Earlier Monday, Griner’s attorneys appealed the nine-year sentence imposed at the Phoenix Mercury Center for drug possession. She was convicted on August 4 after police said they found vape cartridges containing cannabis-derived oils in her luggage at a Moscow airport.

The 31-year-old was arrested in Russia in February. She is returning to her Russian basketball team UMMC Ekaterinburg after a season off from international play. Since then she has been kept in the country.

Griner apologized in court earlier this month.

Russia confirms prisoner swap talks with US following Brittney Griner’s sentencing

“I want to apologize to my teammates, my club, my fans and the city (of Yekaterinburg) for the mistake I made and the trouble I caused them,” she said. “I also want to apologize to my parents, my siblings, the Phoenix Mercury organization back home, the wonderful women of the WNBA and my wonderful spouse back home.”

Griner argued that he “honestly made a mistake” when he brought the vape cartridges through the airport, adding, “I hope it doesn’t end my life in your judgment.”

Russian media speculated that Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer known as the “Merchant of Death,” is serving a 25-year prison sentence in the US for conspiring and aiding the killing of US citizens. A terrorist organization.

A senior Russian diplomat said talks on the prisoner exchange took place on Sunday.

“This very sensitive issue of the exchange of convicted Russian and US citizens is being discussed through the channels defined by our presidents,” Alexander Darchiev, head of the North American department of the Foreign Ministry, told Russia’s TASS agency. “These people are, of course, being discussed. The Russian side has long wanted the release of Victor Bout. The details should be left to the experts.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.