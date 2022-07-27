Britney Griner due to appear in Russian court today

American basketball star Britney Griner was expected to appear in a Russian court on Wednesday in a case that has turned her into an unlikely pawn in a diplomatic fight between Russia and the United States, as the war in Ukraine has created a deep rift between Russia and the United States. two superpowers after the end of the Cold War.

Washington continues to supply arms to the Ukrainian military and has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia, and even a decades-long partnership in space appears to be coming to an end as Moscow has announced it will leave the International Space Station after its current commitment expires at the end. 2024.

Russian authorities detained Ms Griner, 31, a two-time Olympian for the Phoenix Mercury, about a week before President Vladimir Putin’s forces invaded Ukraine in February. Russia accused her of carrying two cartridges of hash oil in her luggage when she arrived at an airport near Moscow. Russia did not make its detention public until after the invasion began.