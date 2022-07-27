Britney Griner due to appear in Russian court today

American basketball star Britney Griner was expected to appear in a Russian court on Wednesday in a case that has turned her into an unlikely pawn in a diplomatic fight between Russia and the United States, as the war in Ukraine has created a deep rift between Russia and the United States. two superpowers after the end of the Cold War.
Washington continues to supply arms to the Ukrainian military and has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia, and even a decades-long partnership in space appears to be coming to an end as Moscow has announced it will leave the International Space Station after its current commitment expires at the end. 2024.
Russian authorities detained Ms Griner, 31, a two-time Olympian for the Phoenix Mercury, about a week before President Vladimir Putin’s forces invaded Ukraine in February. Russia accused her of carrying two cartridges of hash oil in her luggage when she arrived at an airport near Moscow. Russia did not make its detention public until after the invasion began.
Ms. Griner traveled to Russia to play with the team in Yekaterinburg, about 900 miles east of Moscow, during the WNBA offseason. She was charged with deliberately smuggling e-cigarette cartridges in violation of Russian law prohibiting the import of drugs.
Now she faces a possible 10-year sentence.
This month, Ms Griner pleaded guilty, saying she made a mistake and unintentionally brought a banned substance into Russia because she was going in a hurry. In the Russian justice system, trials continue even when defendants plead guilty. Lawyers for Ms Griner hope her statement will make the court more lenient.
On Wednesday, her defense continued to present evidence that she did not intend to break the law.
They claimed that she did not intend to smuggle drugs into Russia and that, like many other international athletes, she used cannabis to ease the pain of her injuries. They also submitted a medical certificate from Ms. Greener’s physician recommending cannabis for chronic pain relief.
Experts say her guilty plea makes the sentence seem a foregone conclusion, and her main hope is that the Biden administration will find a way to swap her for a high-profile Russian held by the United States. However, the administration does not want to create any incentive to arrest or kidnap Americans abroad.