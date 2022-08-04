Britney Griner Convicted on Drug Charges, Sentenced to Nine Years in Russian Prison

WNBA star and two-time United States Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison by a Russian judge after she was found guilty of drug possession.

Griner, who pleaded guilty weeks ago, apologized to her family and wife.

“I made an honest mistake, and I hope it doesn’t end my life here in your judgment,” Greiner told the judge.

Now that the trial is over, negotiations to free Griner are expected to continue between Washington and Moscow amid tensions between the two countries.

Griner, who has played for Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg since 2014 during the WNBA offseason, was arrested on February 17 at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport. Russian authorities said she carried vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage; Greiner told the trial in Khmeiki, Russia, that she accidentally packed them in a hurry and pleaded guilty “without intent.” But the court said that she committed the crime intentionally.

“The hard work my parents instilled in me brought me here in Ekaterinburg to play for the best Euroleague and Russian team,” Griner said Thursday from the cage inside the courtroom. “I want to apologize to my teammates, the club, the fans and the city (of Ekaterinburg) for the mistake I made and the trouble I caused.

“This is my second home. All I wanted to do was win a championship and make them proud.

Experts in the Russian justice system — which has a 99% conviction rate — admit to the trespass that could result in a reduction in the 10-year maximum sentence Griner faced.

The lead prosecutor against Griner asked the judge to sentence her to nine years and six months in a prison colony.

“I know everyone is talking about ‘political pawns’ and politics. But I hope that’s out of this courtroom,” Greiner said.

Griner’s lawyers in Russia, Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov, previously argued for indifference in a statement. The defense presented character witnesses from her Russian team and a written statement from a doctor who prescribed her marijuana for pain treatment.

“Considering the nature of her case, the minimal amount of substance and BG’s personality and history of positive contributions to global and Russian sports, the defense hopes that the court will consider this plea as a mitigating factor and not a serious sentence,” they said.

Griner’s attorneys called the ruling “completely unreasonable” and said her plea was not considered. They file appeals.

Griner, 31, won the 2014 WNBA title in her second season with the Phoenix Mercury, the only WNBA team she played for. She was a two-time scoring champion and led the league in blocks eight times. She also won gold for Team USA women’s basketball at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo.

The public didn’t find out until about three weeks after Griner’s arrest. Americans arrested abroad usually have consular access – staff at the nearest US embassy can provide legal assistance. Griner was not able to meet with a US government representative until March 23.

On May 3, the US State Department officially classified her as “wrongfully detained” and her case went to the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs. Her trial, referred to as a “sham” by those with expertise in the Russian legal system, began on July 1. Prosecutors argued Griner had less than a gram of marijuana in his luggage.

The most likely way for the US to preemptively release Griner and fellow American Paul Whelan, who are classified as “wrongfully detained,” is through a prisoner exchange — similar to the way Trevor Reed was brought back from Russia earlier this year. Whelan has been in custody since 2018 and is serving a 16-year sentence disputed by the US government on espionage charges.

“The sentencing of American citizen Brittney Griner is another reminder of what the world already knows: Russia is wrongfully detaining Britney,” President Joe Biden said in a statement released shortly after Griner was sentenced. “This is unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends and colleagues.

“My administration will continue to work tirelessly and pursue every avenue possible to bring Brittney and Paul Whelan home safely as soon as possible.”

The State Department, in an unusual move last week, disclosed the existence of a “substantial offer” to free Griner and Whelan. The prisoner exchange revolves around Viktor Bout, a notorious Russian arms dealer nicknamed “The Merchant of Death”. Last Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov connected for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

The war and sanctions imposed by the US on Russia have led to tension between the two countries. Griner’s supporters at home called her a “political pawn.”

Greiner’s representatives released excerpts of her July 4 letter to President Joe Biden. The Texas native wrote to Biden: “I’m afraid I’ll be here forever. Please do whatever you can to bring us home.”

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris called Britney’s wife, Cherelle Griner, for the first time that week after her arrest. Cherelle Griner has repeatedly called on the government to increase the urgency of bringing her spouse back.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned after Griner’s second day of hearings that “attempts to make public noise on the American side … do not help a practical solution to the problems.”

“They live in a medieval-looking cell,” Reid said at a rally in June. “As an American, you can’t imagine what that place is like until you see it.

“Those are the circumstances that Britney and Paul are living in right now as we’re having this conversation.”

