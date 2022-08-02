Britney Griner back in Russian court as lawyers plead for leniency

Accompanied by a dog-masked police officer and handcuffed on her wrists, American basketball star Brittney Griner appeared in a Russian court on Tuesday for another hearing in a case that is likely to end in her conviction in the middle of this month. the lawyers said.

One of the best players of her generation, Ms. Griner, has become embroiled in a major rivalry between Moscow and Washington that has turned into a direct confrontation with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And as the case progresses in the courtroom, the debate over Ms Griner’s fate is increasingly moving into the diplomatic arena, with Russia and the United States signaling her possible involvement in a swap for high-profile Russians held in the United States. .

Last week, Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken said the US government had “submitted a substantial proposal,” though he declined to discuss the details. On Thursday, he discussed the issue with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov during their first phone call since the war in Ukraine. But no breakthroughs have been reported, and no progress is expected before a judge in Khimki, near Moscow, delivers a verdict on the case.