Country music and popular political commentators have been embroiled in a war of words after Britney Aldean’s message in which she thanked her parents for not “changing” her gender when she enjoyed a “tomboy phase” in her youth.

The controversy, which primarily revolved around what some believed were hateful and transphobic comments made by Aldean, drew the attention of two female country music stars, Maren Morris and Cassady Pope.

Aldean, who is married to Grammy-nominated singer Jason Aldean, faced criticism from the Pope when she shared her Instagram story, “Advocating for child genital mutilation under the guise of love and calling it ‘sex determination care,’ is one of the worst. I always support my children.” I will give and do what I can to preserve their innocence.”

Indeed, Pope and Morris took to Twitter to share their disgust at Aldean’s comments. Pope questioned why a beauty-master like Aldean would alienate a certain group with his words.

As a result, other famous faces, including the leading lady’s husbands, shared their hot takes on Aldean’s comments.

Jason Aldean’s wife dares to share political views that go against the grain: ‘Don’t give a damn’

Cassady Pope

It was after Aldean’s comments that the pope’s tweet really began to gain traction and ignited a feud.

“The Voice” singer took to her Instagram to share a cheeky post about getting under the skin of someone you “didn’t like at first.” It sounded like a jab at Aldean.

Maren Morris

Beneath the Instagram post shared by Pope, Morris wrote, “You know, I’m glad she didn’t turn out to be a boy because we really don’t need another —–e dude in the world. Sucks try to hide their homophobia/transphobia behind their ‘child protection’ when Karen has .”

Additionally, Morris shared another Instagram post with the caption, “Burn it the f*** down. What a loving, inclusive crowd,” referring to the exclusivity she believed Aldean’s comments had.

Kristin Chenoweth

Under the Instagram post shared by Morris, actress Kristin Chenoweth chimed in saying “yes.”

Chenoweth has been a longtime supporter of LGBTQ rights.

Ryan Hurd

Ryan Heard, Morris’ husband, an accomplished musician and songwriter, spoke out on Twitter after the feud and praised his wife for sticking up for trans kids.

He wrote, “Shut up and the signature applies only to those you disagree with.”

Brittany Aldean

In what turned out to be one of the most controversial comments, Aldean posted a photo of herself on her own Instagram, adding three red heart emojis and writing, “I love you all, that’s all.”

Aldean has never been far away in the past Talking about her beliefsNo matter the backlash she faces.

Jason’s side

Jason Aldean even called his wife his own “Barbie.”

This may be a reference to a tweet Morris wrote about his wife, who called the “American Idol” alumna “Rebel Barbie.”

Candace Owens

Candace Owens initially waded into Pope and Morris’ tweet conversation, where Morris called Aldean a “rebellious Barbie.”

The talk-show host lashed out at the two artists, saying, “It’s easy not to castrate your kids. But I guess what helps sell bad records.”

Raelyn

Raeylnn shared a photo of herself with Brittany and Owens, captioning the post: “Mama bears for life.”

Brittany shared Raelynn’s Instagram story on her social media, along with the caption, “For Life” and a strong arm emoji.

Jonathan Van Ness

“Queer EyeStar Jonathan Van Ness responded to an article written and shared on Twitter addressing Morris and Pope Aldean’s comments. Van Ness, who considers themselves non-binary, writes that they “like to see allies (sic)”.

Kacey Musgraves

Singer and Grammy Award-Winner Kacey Musgraves kept her opinion of Aldean’s comments very private, liking a tweet that was highly critical of Aldean’s appearance in conjunction with her comments about trans kids and their bodies.

