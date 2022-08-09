New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

British track coach Tony Minichiello was effectively banned for life on Tuesday for misconduct, including “sexual physical conduct” with unidentified athletes over a 15-year period, UK athletics’ governing body announced.

Minichillo was temporarily suspended last year pending an investigation following complaints from female athletes. Minichillo was found guilty by a tribunal of four charges, which the governing body said amounted to “gross breach of trust”.

“They constitute a gross breach of trust by Mr Minichiello, which has had serious consequences for the mental health and psychological well-being of the athletes under his charge,” UK Athletics said.

Minichillo vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

“I cannot express my utter disappointment with this decision and the unfair handling of this process by UK Athletics,” Minichiello said in a statement. “I’ve been a coach for over 30 years and while I’ve been firm and demanding, I’ve never been abusive towards my athletes, as many can attest.”

Minichiello made his name in coaching by helping British track and field star Jessica Ennis-Hill to three world titles and Olympic gold and silver medals from 2009 to 2015.

Minichiello’s coaching license expired at the time of the prosecution, so he should not be subject to a suspension or sanction from UK Athletics’ governing body.

Although he could not be suspended, UK Athletics effectively banned him from coaching again, “as such, UKA has decided not to permanently entertain any future application by Mr. Minichiello for a UKA coach’s licence,” the British track body said.