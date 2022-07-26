New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A British tourist was killed by a helicopter propeller after landing in Greece, reports say, and now the pilot and two ground crew are facing charges of negligent homicide.

A group of British tourists returning from Mykonos landed at a private heliport in Spata and were due to board cars for Athens International Airport, where they planned to board a private jet to return to the United Kingdom. But after the chopper landed, Jack Fenton, 22, from Kent, ran into the Bell 407’s still spinning rotor blade and died.

Ioannis Kondillis, president of Greece’s Committee for Air Accidents, said the four passengers, including Fenton, disembarked from the chopper and were taken back to a private lounge to await their flight back to London. But as they were in the lounge, the victim broke away and returned to the tarmac, “running fast to the helicopter,” Candillis said, according to The Telegraph.

“Witnesses we spoke to said he had a phone to his ear and was walking quickly towards the plane, defying the ground crew, shouting, ‘Stop, stop!’ “This terrible accident happened within seconds. It is very terrible,” he said.

Hundreds of people have been evacuated as Greece battles four massive wildfires

But friends traveling with Fenton, a junior account executive at a social media marketing firm, adamantly denied parts of Candillis’ story, including that Fenton was on the phone.

“There were no instructions given when exiting the helicopter and nobody took us to the lounge. All they did was open the doors for us,” Fenton’s friend, Jack Stanton-Gleaves, 20, told MailOnline. “We landed on our own and no one stopped Jack from going to the back of the helicopter. Neither of us made it to the lounge before the accident happened.”

“I’ve heard people say Jack was on his phone and ran back to the helicopter and that’s completely untrue,” he added. “He wasn’t on his phone and I don’t know why he turned around towards the back of the helicopter.”

Fenton was educated at Oxford Brookes University and previously attended the $43,200-a-year Sutton Vallance School in Maidstone, Kent. His mother Victoria said her son did not drink alcohol.

“He landed safely when he landed in Athens, but for some reason the helicopter went backwards and the rear propeller killed him. It was instant,” she told The Daily Mail. “He went out the night before but had nothing to drink all day yesterday except water. He and his friends were all sober.”

ANA, Greece’s state news agency, reported that the pilot and two ground crew members were detained for questioning. A Greek police spokesman told the Telegraph that they face charges of negligent homicide and have been transferred to Athens, where they will face a court hearing.

“How the accident happened is still under investigation. This is a very unfortunate incident. We hope the British man’s family will be strong,” a police spokesman said.

A judge will decide whether to release the three or send them to custody.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“We are supporting the family of the British man who died in Greece and are liaising with the local authorities,” a spokesman for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said.