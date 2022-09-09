British sport gets government clearance to play after death

The government has told the Premier League and other sports that action this weekend can continue, but has left the final decision to them.

Cricket and golf are expected to return tomorrow and England’s third Test against South Africa will resume alongside the PGA Championship at Wentworth. It is also becoming more and more likely that the Great North Run will take place on Sunday.

It is also expected that following the release of the official guide, rugby league at all levels will also take place this weekend, including the Super League play-offs on Saturday.

However, it is unclear what football’s position will be as Premier League clubs meet at 11:00 am BST to discuss what to do.

Major sports held a meeting with the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports by phone at 9:30 a.m. before official guidance was released.

This makes it clear that there is no obligation to postpone matches during the official period of mourning following the Queen’s death, but suggests that the sport may want to change the timing of games on the day of her funeral.

The statement said: “There is no obligation to cancel or reschedule events and sporting events or to close entertainment venues during a period of national mourning. This is at the discretion of individual organizations.

“As a mark of respect, organizations may consider canceling or rescheduling events or closing venues on the day of the state funeral. They are not required to do so, and it is entirely up to the individual organizations.

“If a sporting event or event is scheduled on the day of a state funeral, organizations may want to adjust the timing of the event so that it does not coincide with the time of the memorial service and associated processions,” he adds.

“As a mark of respect and in keeping with the tone of national mourning, organizers may wish to observe a period of silence and/or play the national anthem at the start of events or sporting events, and players may choose to wear black armbands. “.

The Irish Football Association has announced that all football matches in Northern Ireland scheduled for this weekend will not take place.