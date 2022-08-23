New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

In one of the major therapeutic Covid-19 trials, British scientists are focusing on treatments for monkeypox, a viral disease labeled a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO).

A team from Oxford University, known as the RECOVERY trial – which has improved four effective COVID treatments – on Tuesday unveiled a new trial called PLATINUM to determine whether SIGA Technologies’ Tecovirimat is an effective treatment for monkeypox.

Although vaccines have been developed for the closely related smallpox that can reduce the risk of catching monkeypox, there are currently no treatments to help speed recovery in those who develop the disease.

More than 40,000 monkeypox cases — including some deaths — have been reported since early May in 80 countries where the virus is not endemic. Over 35% of the current global case count is in the United States, while the UK has more than 3,000 confirmed cases.

The virus is mainly spread through close contact with an infected person. It usually causes mild symptoms, including fever, rash, swollen lymph nodes, and pus-filled skin lesions. According to the WHO, severe cases can occur, although people recover within two to four weeks.

Ciga’s drug, brand Tpoxx, has been cleared by the European Union and the United Kingdom to treat diseases caused by the orthopox virus family, which includes smallpox, monkeypox and cowpox, but is usually only used in severe cases in Britain due to limited trial data.

In the United States and Canada, the drug is only approved to treat smallpox.

Because smallpox has been eradicated, and cases of monkeypox and cowpox are generally sporadic, studies have not yet been conducted to evaluate the drug’s effectiveness in infected individuals.

Instead, its effectiveness is based on studies in animals infected with lethal doses of orthopox virus, as well as the drug’s effects in healthy humans.

The PLATINUM trial, funded by a 3.7 million pound ($4.35 million) UK government grant, aims to recruit at least 500 participants. Participants were given a 14-day course of tecovirimat or placebo twice daily.

To assess the drug’s effectiveness, the rate of wound healing, the time it takes for patients to test negative for the virus and the proportion of patients requiring hospitalization due to complications will be tracked.

“I hope we can have a result before Christmas, but it depends on the recruitment rate,” said Sir Peter Horby, professor of emerging infections and global health at the University of Oxford and director of the new Pandemic Sciences Institute. .

Earlier this month, US officials indicated that they were planning a randomized clinical trial in the country to determine whether tecovirimat should receive US approval for monkeypox.

Ciga, which sells an oral and intravenous formulation of the drug, has already received $60 million worth of orders for oral tecovirimat this year.

Meanwhile, the only monkeypox vaccine made by Danish company Bavarian Nordic is in short supply, pushing countries to stretch existing supplies.