Royal family members of the House of Windsor are given new titles after death Queen Elizabeth II At the age of 96.

After Britain’s longest-reigning monarch Died at Balmoral Castle On Thursday, Prince Charles succeeded his mother as King of the United Kingdom.

In addition to Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Charles’ wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, have new titles, with potential new titles for Prince Edward and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

Prince Charles will inherit his late father Prince Philip’s title, Duke of Edinburgh, upon his death in 2021.

After Prince Charles Prime Minister Liz Truss, who ascended the throne on Thursday, confirmed her new title in a speech honoring the Queen outside Downing Street.

“Today the crown is our new monarch, our new head of state, whose majesty is King Charles III for more than a thousand years.”

In addition to his title of Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward was created Earl of Forfar by Queen Elizabeth on his 55th birthday in 2019.

However, King Charles III may pass on his former title of Duke of Edinburgh to his younger brother.

Royal experts are divided over whether he should appoint Prince Edward a dukedom as the new reigning monarch has previously indicated a desire to streamline the monarchy.

Before the death of the queen, Prince William And his wife Kate Middleton’s official titles are Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The couple will now be known as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, a change confirmed by renaming their official social media accounts.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are traditionally titles given to the eldest son of Britain’s reigning monarch and his wife.

Additionally, they may be Prince and Princess of Wales, titles previously held by William’s father Charles and late mother Diana.

Camilla Parker-Bowles, wife of King Charles III, formerly Duchess of Cornwall Queen Consort.

After Camilla married Charles in 2005, it was announced that she would take the title of Princess Consort instead of Queen Consort when her spouse became King. The decision was made in honor of Charles’ late ex-wife, Princess Diana.

However, Queen Elizabeth issued a statement in February 2022 in which she announced that she intended to give Camilla the title of Queen Consort.

“When the time is full, my son Charles shall be King, know that you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support you have given me; and when that time comes it is my earnest desire that Camilla be called Queen. Consort as she continues her faithful service,” said Queen Elizabeth.

Although Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will retain their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex after stepping down as senior royals in 2020, their son Archie and daughter Lilibet will likely be a prince and princess.

In 1917, King George V decreed that children and grandchildren of the reigning sovereign were automatically entitled to the titles Prince or Princess and HRH (His/Her Royal Highness).

Since King Charles III ascended the throne, his grandsons Archie and Lilibet technically became royals.

However, the emperor can revoke their titles by amending the decree, which he can do to fulfill his reported goal of reducing the royal family.