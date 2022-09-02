New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A British politician and a local women’s rights group have urged the national sports governing body for football to take action after accepting a sponsorship deal from a youth boys’ soccer club. Hooters, a popular American restaurant chain.

British Labor Party member Barbara Kiely, who serves the Worsley and Eccles South constituency, took to social media on Friday to call out. Football Association It recently became the “proud” new sponsor of Burton Joyce Football Club’s under-10s team after Hooters of Nottingham announced on Facebook.

“Alright [Womanchester] As pointed out, this is completely inappropriate Hooters Nottingham Sponsoring an under 10 football team,” she tweeted, along with screenshots of the original Facebook post.

“[The Football Association] Action should be taken on this, As part of child protection.”

Women’s Manchester, a Manchester-based women’s advocacy group, called the deal “unfair”.

“For boys to see girls as their body parts & judge them on their ‘female sex appeal’ is harmful to boys & girls and does nothing to build healthy relationships! This sounds crazy to have to say in 2022” He wrote in a tweet.

Keeley also shared a tweet from a community interest group questioning whether the local club had received approval before entering into the deal, citing the FA’s rule book for the 2020-2021 season.

Nottinghamshire FA, the local sports governing body, quickly responded to the backlash in a statement saying it had not approached the club about the sponsorship deal.

“We are aware of a local sponsorship agreement between Burton Joyce Under 10’s boys football team and Hooters of Nottingham. The County FA did not approach the club seeking permission for sponsorship and if we had, the request would have been refused. In accordance with FA rules regarding kit and advertising regulations,” the statement read.

“Since becoming aware of the sponsorship, we have been working with the club to strengthen their understanding of the terms of such sponsorship. We understand the difficult environment in which grassroots football operates and urge any club seeking investment from a sponsorship to be fully aware. Contact us for terms or clarification.”

The original Facebook post from the restaurant chain appeared to have been removed, but screenshots of the post showed two female employees with the team in Hooters tracksuits, whose jerseys were branded with the Hooters logo.