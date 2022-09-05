British Columbian teen wins World Highland Championships in Scotland

The 17-year-old from British Columbia won the World Highland Championship in Scotland, the birthplace of the dance form.

Annalize Lam of the Brigadoon Dance Academy in Nanaimo, British Columbia, took first place in the junior championship at the Cowal Highland Gathering in Dunoon last Saturday.

The teenager has been dancing highland for over a decade and has qualified for the Scottish tournament after winning the Canadian Championships in Regina in July.

Lam defeated Australia’s Morwen Johnston and Nova Scots’ Olivia Burke for the under-18 junior title.

“I’m just in seventh heaven, I’m excited,” she told CBC host Robin Burns. All points to the west.

“My friends won’t let me forget it,” she said, laughing. “I am so proud of myself. And so do they.”

Brigadoon Dance Academy students Kelty Willis (left) and Annalize Lam during a trip to Scotland. This was the first time Lam, who has Scottish roots, visited the home of Highland dancing. (Brigadoon Dance Academy/Facebook)

Dozens of people arrived at Nanaimo Airport to welcome Lam home, and one of her friends even brought bagpipes to add a bit of Scottish flair to her arrival.

“It was so much fun,” Lam said.

“You have to show these judges what you can do”

Highland dancing is a form of competitive dancing that was developed in 19th century Scotland where it was practiced by men as a ritual on the battlefield as well as a form of social storytelling.

Today, women win almost every major world championship. In Dunoon, the dancers had to compete in four categories to the music of bagpipes and percussion: throw, sword, ancient tribe and coil.

Lam’s coach Diana Henry attended the championships with another academy dancer, Kelty Willis, who won medals at the Commonwealth competition in Stirling earlier on the same trip.

In anticipation of a trip to Scotland, Lam finished 2nd place in the championship before winning the national championship, which Henry says was the first since 1988 for a dancer from Vancouver Island.

After her protégé qualified at Dunoon last weekend, Henry said she doesn’t have many opportunities to practice due to the fast transition between competitions.

“We had a conversation… our goal is always not to beat anyone. Our goal is to always dance the best,” she said.

“Our discussion was that before the World Cup final, you can’t hold back. You need to show these judges what you can do.”

Lam said she felt “really good” about her performance before the judges delivered their verdict.

“I was just in tears hugging her,” Henry said, describing his emotions after Lam won first place. “It just went her way, you know? It was pretty exciting.”

Henry said that she couldn’t sleep that night because she kept replaying in her mind the last event of the meeting, the Highland ceremonial fling, during which Lam danced with the other champions.

Dreams of an Edinburgh tattoo

Lam says she was drawn to dancing because of the strength, power and technique required to perform it correctly. She also has Scottish roots on her mother’s side.

She trains at Henry’s academy twice a week while at home.

Henry compared Lam’s behavior in class to “a border collie who wants to go to work”.

“She just wants the ball, like ‘give it to me,'” Henry told CBC News. “Working with her is a pleasure because she really wants to get better.”

Lam (left) and Willis at the Dunoon caravan stop where they stopped during the Coal Highland meeting. (Brigadoon Dance Academy/Facebook)

Now the champion has set her sights on performing at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, a series of performances in the Scottish capital featuring bands, exercises and demonstration teams that take place every August.

“[It] it would be a new experience of performing, not competing,” Lam said. “I would have to audition, but it would be amazing if I could get in.”