British Columbian charged with 2nd-degree murder in Banff stabbed

The RCMP said it believes Saturday’s fatal altercation was unrelated to another fatal incident that occurred in the same area in August. (Helen Pike/CBC)

The RCMP charged one man in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 27-year-old man in Banff, Alta. just after midnight on a Saturday.

John Proul, 20, of Lake Country, British Columbia, has been charged with second-degree murder, the RCMP said in a statement Sunday.

Police said the second suspect, who was also taken into custody on Saturday, was released without charge as they determined he was not directly involved.

Saturday’s murder is the second in the mountain town in four weeks.

  • Second fatal stabbing in Banff in a month leaves ‘community in mourning’

The RCMP said they responded to an emergency call that a man had been stabbed around midnight on Saturday. This came after an altercation outside the Dancing Sasquatch nightclub on the 100th block of Banff Avenue.

When they arrived, police found an injured man from Foothills County, Alta. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The RCMP said they believe the incident is unrelated to another fatal altercation that took place outside the same nightclub earlier in August that resulted in the death of a 26-year-old man.

There are numbered signs of the crime on the pavement.

There have been two fatal altercations on Banff Avenue in the past four weeks that police believe are unrelated. (Helen Pike/CBC)

“Police acknowledge the concerns of the general public over two recent violent events in Banff,” the RCMP said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

“The RCMP believes that these were isolated incidents and that there is no longer any reason to be concerned about the safety of the general public, including both residents and visitors to Banff.”

