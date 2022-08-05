type here...
CANADA British Columbia Stadium, which hosted the Indigenous National Fastball...
CANADA

British Columbia Stadium, which hosted the Indigenous National Fastball Tournament, is damaged in a suspicious fire

By printveela editor

-

5
0
- Advertisment -


Over 900 players across all age groups competed in the 2022 Canadian Fastball Championship at Prince George from July 31st to August 1st. On August 3, the RCMP received a report of a fire at the stadium, which is currently being investigated as arson. . (Chuck Chin)

Part of the history of First Nations baseball in Prince George, British Columbia was severely damaged by a fire that the RCMP is investigating as arson.

Police said they received a call about a fire at Spruce City Stadium, located at 2210 Massey Dr., around 5 a.m. PT Wednesday.

The stadium is best known for hosting the Canadian Indigenous Fastball Championship, an annual tournament that draws over 1,000 Indigenous players and fans from across the country.

The 2022 tournament was played over the weekend after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, with 50 teams competing in different age categories for men and women. In past years, up to 80 teams took part in the event.

Groundskeeper Peter Gosteeper inspects fire damage at the concession kiosk and broadcast center at Spruce City Stadium in Prince George, British Columbia. arson RCMP. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

“It’s just ashes”

Harley Desjarlet, one of the organizers of the tournament, said the fire had severely damaged the counter and the broadcast area behind the home court. He described the facility as “essentially the nerve center of our stadium”.

  • Kamloops woman accused of setting fires during several wildfires in British Columbia

“Fortunately, none of our stands burned down, but we have no lights, no scoreboards, no electricity, no power for that matter,” he said. “So it really devastated our ability to have a fastball here.”

Peter Phantom Keeper, who has looked after the park for over two decades, said the building dates back to the mid-70s.

“Now it’s just ashes,” he said. “So we need to rebuild. And we will do it. This exemplary stadium is really important to the community.”

Police say a fire that damaged part of Spruce City Stadium in Prince George, British Columbia is being investigated as arson. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

The RCMP says it is investigating the fire as an act of arson. In addition to the fire, two large Bluetooth speakers were stolen from the counter.

Desjarlet said damage was estimated at around $100,000. The emotional toll from the fire is hard to quantify, he says.

“Many people grew up in this place as children, played ball here, watched their fathers play, watched their grandfathers play,” he said. “Even though it’s just a structure, I think the affection that many people have for this place is simply beyond any price.”

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Prince George’s RCMP.

Previous article‘The Sandman’ finally fulfills Neil Gaiman’s dream of adapting the acclaimed comic
Next articleInside the lionesses’ quest to make the girls play

Latest news

Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Three more ships carrying grain leave Ukraine; Russia ‘willing to discuss’ Britney Griner prisoner swap: Live updates

Three more ships loaded with Ukrainian grain left the country's Black Sea ports on Friday, the latest shipments in...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

NASCAR’s Kyle Busch, family escapes Mall of America shooting

Bloomington, Minn. (AP) - Two-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch and his family escaped safely from the Mall...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Paul Pelosi impeachment: Watchdogs warn against ‘special treatment’ in DUI case

off Video Jesse Waters: Napa County is protecting Paul Pelosi Napa County...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Republicans promise vote-a-rama ‘hell’ with Manchin, movie advance Dem social spending and tax bill

closer Video For GOP power to develop, Dems should support deficit reduction...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaj Sandhu says she ‘broke many times’ after being bullied for gaining weight

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Deshaun Watson suspension: NFL appoints former NJ Attorney General Peter Harvey to hear appeal

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

CANADA

As Langley gears up for first rodeo, SPCA raises welfare issue

The saddle armor featured on the Calgary Stampede...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Canada lost 31,000 jobs last month for the second month in a row

Despite the overall loss of jobs, Canada's unemployment...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Dalhousie abandons her industrial past in search of a new identity

Dalhousie Mayor Normand Pelletier stands next to a...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

List of students reporting violence in Sasuke. Christian school growing fast

Former students of Christian Center Academy, now called...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News