British Columbia condemns conservation group for using protesters as ‘cannon fodder’

A B.C. provincial court judge accused a conservation group of using frontline protesters as “sacrificial lambs” to set up illegal traffic blocks designed to draw attention to their climate change agenda by fomenting chaos.

Judge Laura Bakan gave a suspended sentence to a 30-year-old youth who earlier this year took part in repeated "Save the Old Growth" demonstrations.

Bakan said that Ian Wiltow Shortinghuis was the kind of “inexperienced” person who organizers urge to arrest themselves, rather than someone “pulling the strings”.

“This is a man whose personal qualities are easily hunted,” Bakan said.

“If they say, ‘We’re going to arrest so many people,’ it’s like using people as cannon fodder. As a rule, it is not the strategists who are at the forefront.”

“Total mischaracterization”

Bakan sentenced Shortinghouse in Richmond provincial court in late June after he pleaded guilty to three counts of mischief and two counts of breach of duty. The judgment was published on the Internet just recently.

Save Old Growth is a group dedicated to stopping old growth cutting in British Columbia. A spokesman dismissed Bakan’s comments as “speculation” based on defense arguments aimed at getting the best outcome for the defendants.

In April, Save Old Growth protesters blocked the Steelworkers Memorial Bridge, leading to arrests. The group claims that the judge who accused the group of “courting” people mischaracterized the organization. (Keep old growth/sent)

“I think the referee made a complete mischaracterization,” said Ben Holt, who is the central coordinator.

“You can’t help but feel hurt as a result of this, but what we’ve been talking about internally is that defense lawyers should do what’s in their clients’ best interest.”

Shortinghouse’s first arrest came on April 4 after he and others sat on the deck of the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge for 30 minutes, blocking southbound vehicles and holding signs. He was released, having signed a subscription stating that the traffic would no longer be blocked.

Despite this promise, Shortinghouse was one of five men who erected the pylons, held the “Save the Old Growth” signs, and a few days later stopped traffic in both directions at the main exit of the Trans-Canada Highway.

He was released on another obligation, which he broke in early June by standing on top of a ladder set up at the entrance to the Massey Tunnel. The Schortinghuis was removed after police climbed onto a dump truck to run it over.

He was forced to remain in pre-trial detention for 17 days.

“Sacrificial lambs for their deeds”

Shortingis has a secondary education and has no previous convictions. According to the decision, he has Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and mental health issues. In the fall, he was accepted to auto mechanic courses.

“He seems to be the type of person that these groups seduce and basically use as sacrificial lambs for their own purposes,” Bakan wrote.

“His mother states that she believes this makes him more vulnerable to being somewhat ‘seduced’ into this sort of activity. These groups are sophisticated, well organized and well funded.”

The judge said it was only “a matter of time” before the illegal blockade of the Lower Mainland’s busy roads resulted in death or injury due to motorists’ frayed nerves. (SHS)

Bakan directed her comments to both “Save the Old Growth” and “Extinction Rebellion”, which also sparked protests in the Lower Mainland.

“[Schortinghuis] explained that he felt overwhelmed by the pandemic and suddenly felt a sense of purpose and belonging that he lacked,” Bakan said.

“I don’t mean to be dismissive, but basically these organizations educate people like Mr. Shortinghouse.”

Holt, who also faces disorderly conduct charges related to the Save the Old Growth protests, said the group members were all ready to be arrested for their beliefs.

He insisted that Shortinghouse was not manipulated.

“He is a pretty smart person. He’s smart, he’s concerned, and that’s something he did completely himself,” Holt said.

“It’s only, unfortunately, a matter of time”

In her verdict, Bakan relied on a number of decisions by other judges who weighed the consequences of climate change protesters’ subversive actions with recognition of their legal right to dissent.

She agreed that “the criminal justice system must be held accountable” when civil disobedience “harms or affects other citizens and their right to lawful and peaceful movement.”

“Unfortunately, it’s only a matter of time before someone is injured or killed during one of these illegal blockades,” Bakan said.

The judge said the blockades hurt people on doctor visits and children, as well as motorists who are already stressed out by the pandemic.

She also noted that “the blockade resulted in more carbon fuels being released into the atmosphere as cars idled or swerved and had to travel longer routes.”

Earlier this summer, Save Old Growth announced an end to the traffic disruption, but Holt said the group expects to reopen the blockade in the coming months.

“Yes, people experience inconvenience due to the fact that traffic stops. Traffic stops all the time and it’s always inconvenient. I don’t think it gets more or less uncomfortable when we do it,” Holt said.

“What we weigh this inconvenience against is the very looming and very real threat of climate destruction, an uninhabitable planet.”

Schortinghuis must complete two years of probation as part of his sentence. If he meets the conditions, he will not have a criminal record.