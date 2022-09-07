type here...
British cinema chain Cineworld files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
CANADAENTERTAINMENT

British cinema chain Cineworld files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US

printveela editor

Britain’s Cineworld Group said on Wednesday it filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States as the world’s second largest cinema chain operator tries to find other ways to restructure its debt-laden balance sheet.

The Chapter 11 filing, which could allow the company to stay in business and restructure its debt, concerns Cineworld’s US, UK and Jersey businesses.

Cinema owner Regal has repeatedly warned that any deleveraging deal would result in a very significant dilution of existing equity stakes.

As the film industry struggles to recover from a pandemic that has resulted in fewer blockbusters, lower theater attendance and a rise in streaming, Cineworld’s particular problem is the amount of debt it has accumulated over the years.

Movie theaters are forced to modernize to survive

As audiences move from movie theaters to live streaming, the movie theater industry is looking to change the way it works to keep people in their seats.

The company took on debt to fund part of its $3.6 billion U.S. purchase of Regal in 2017 and more to weather the pandemic. It was poised to merge with Canada’s Cineplex in 2019 before that deal fell through.

Its net debt, including lease liabilities, stood at $8.9 billion at the end of 2021. Excluding lease obligations, his net debt at the time was $4.84 billion. The company’s market value at Tuesday’s close was just $62 million.

Cineworld operates over 9,000 screens in 10 countries and employs approximately 28,000 people.

