British boy’s parents lose appeal to keep him on life support

LONDON – The parents of a 12-year-old British boy in a deep coma on Monday rejected an appeal to remain on life support in a case that has once again brought attention to who makes death decisions involving children. .
According to court documents, the boy, Archie Battersby, was found in a “very badly damaged condition” by his mother at their home on April 7 with something tied around his neck. Mother Holly Dance told about it. British media that perhaps Archie took part in an online challenge. He was taken to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with severe brain damage.
“Continuing Archie’s life-sustaining treatment would be illegal even for days or weeks,” the appellate judge said. wrote in its decision, upholding the earlier decision in the case.
The family, who live in Southend, Essex, England, pleaded for continued life support until Archie dies of natural causes, at a time “God has chosen.”
Edward Devereaux, Archie’s parents’ attorney, said in an email that Archie will remain on life support until at least 2:00 pm on Wednesday, and that parents can apply to extend that.
He added that the parents are considering filing an application with the European Court of Human Rights and may also go back to the original judge with new evidence that Archie was trying to breathe, which Ms Dance said is supported by video footage.
According to court documents, Ms. Dance said she thought Archie would like to remain on life support. She said that Archie believes in God, and that in a conversation with her brother about what they would do if they had a car accident and were put on life support, he said: “I wouldn’t want to leave my mother, and I would try get up”.
Both judges in the case concluded that continuing life on a ventilator was not the best decision for Archie.
“It was no longer in the best interest of this dying child to continue life-sustaining treatment,” Sir Andrew MacFarlane, President of the Family Division of the High Court of England and Wales, wrote in his decision, affirming the earlier decision. He added that Archie was weeks away from death “which would otherwise be due to gradual further deterioration and then failure of his organs, followed by failure of his heart.”
Archie’s mother, who was sleeping by his hospital bed, said that Archie grabbed her hand. But, according to court documents, “no medical personnel witnessed any signs of spontaneous life in him during this long period of intense observation.”
“I know he will wake up,” Miss Dance told British television. GBNews on Monday. “I know 100 percent that he will wake up.”
On Monday, Archie’s father, Paul Battersby, fell ill outside the courtroom door, Mr. Devereaux said, and was taken to hospital by ambulance after paramedics said he may have had a heart attack.
Other parents said they believe their children are also victims of the so-called blackout, an online trend that has people holding their breath or choking themselves until they pass out.
Ms. Dance described Archie as a cheerful boy, an influence wherever he went, and a charmer who, even at a young age, had several ex-girlfriends whom he referred to as “all his exes”.
This case follows similar cases involving children on life support that have sprung up in the UK in recent years. In 2018, doctors said Alfie Evans, a toddler with a degenerative neurological disease, should be taken off life support. His parents opposed this decision and were supported by the pope. The parents ultimately lost their appeals, and Alfie died a few days later after being taken off the ventilator.
In 2017, Charlie Gard, a child with a rare and debilitating genetic disease with no cure, also became the center of a fight between his parents and doctors who wanted to take his life support away. Even President Trump offered to help Charlie, who eventually died the same year.
Teresa Kallus, a professor at the University of Reading who specializes in family and biomedical law, said such cases have attracted attention in England because the courts are called upon to make the final decision on a child’s treatment at the end of life when doctors and parents disagree.
“Then the court looks and sees what is in the child’s best interests,” she said, given the patient’s complex social, medical and moral views. “And the court is in this outrageous position where it has to analyze all this.”
On Tuesday, Ms. Dance said that if she loses her fight, Archie will suffer the same fate as Charlie and Alfie.
“He will be killed along with the other children,” she said. “It’s not fair.”