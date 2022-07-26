British boy’s parents lose appeal to keep him on life support

LONDON – The parents of a 12-year-old British boy in a deep coma on Monday rejected an appeal to remain on life support in a case that has once again brought attention to who makes death decisions involving children. .

According to court documents, the boy, Archie Battersby, was found in a “very badly damaged condition” by his mother at their home on April 7 with something tied around his neck. Mother Holly Dance told about it. British media that perhaps Archie took part in an online challenge. He was taken to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with severe brain damage.

“Continuing Archie’s life-sustaining treatment would be illegal even for days or weeks,” the appellate judge said. wrote in its decision, upholding the earlier decision in the case.