Britain prepares for another round of scorching temperatures

LONDON – Weeks after record temperatures, Britain has been bracing for another worrying spell of hot weather as officials said an extreme heat warning would be in place for much of the southern half of England and parts of Wales from Thursday until the weekend. .
Although meteorologists had predicted that temperatures would be uncomfortably hot this week, they were not expected to be as extreme as they were in July, when temperatures topped 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in the UK for the first time. Due to a heatwave expected this week, the UK Health Safety Authority has issued a Level 3 Heat and Health Warning for southern and central England through Sunday, and it has advised the more vulnerable to stay hydrated and take the necessary steps to prevent their homes from overheating. .
The heat is expected to intensify throughout the week, peaking on Friday and Saturday. according to the meteorological office, British National Weather Service. In areas of central and southern England, temperatures can reach 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit). In other parts of England, Wales and Scotland, the mercury column could rise to 29 degrees Celsius (84 Fahrenheit). Similar hot conditions were expected in Northern Ireland.
“What the July heat wave had was sort of a southern surge to record temperatures, really with days of really extreme temperatures, where this week is more like an extended period of temperatures, but not as hot,” Stephen Dixon, About it on Tuesday a representative of the Meteorological Bureau said by phone.
“There are potential consequences from prolonged heat waves of this kind,” he said. “I think it’s important to note that overnight temperatures in some areas in the south will not drop below 20 degrees Celsius (68 Fahrenheit).
Mr. Dixon said scattered thunderstorms could bring some rain in the southwest and some central areas on Sunday, Mr. Dixon said, adding that more rain is likely next week.
There were also concerns that the hot weather could affect transport, with at least one British National Highways official advising motorists to check their cars carefully before leaving.
Pets can also battle the heat, another official said, adding that pet owners should care for their animals with fresh drinking water, good ventilation and protection from direct sunlight.
After driest July in England since 1935Parts of southern England and Wales introduced a ban on garden hoses last week. according to BBC. Also due to very dry conditions, firefighters in Cornwall in the southwest of England said on Monday that there is a very high or exceptional risk of wildfires in the region, and they urged residents to avoid building fires and burning garden waste as these activities could get out of hand.
A heat wave in the UK in July was exacerbated by climate change, according to a scientific report. While the connection of a single heat wave to climate change requires analysis, scientists have no doubt that heat waves around the world are becoming hotter, more frequent and longer. As the burning of fossil fuels causes global mean temperatures to rise, the range of possible temperatures also widens, making scorching highs more likely. This means that each heat wave is now exacerbated to some extent by changes in planetary chemistry caused by greenhouse gas emissions.