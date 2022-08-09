Britain looks to Canada to assess wildfire risk

Andy Elliot struggles up a hill through a large, blackened patch of heath in the Dorset countryside, where he and a fire brigade put out a wildfire the week before.

Charred branches stick out of the ground like horns from coal.

“Fire conditions in the UK are truly extraordinary, especially in the South East of England,” Elliott said. “We would use the word ‘extreme’.

A firefighter and bushfire researcher from the University of Exeter says that while there have always been many small bushfires in the UK, they are now seeing the fires grow larger and more intense, threatening lives and homes.

Elliot bends down to stick a soil moisture sensor into the ground and reaches into the bushes to pick up crispy leaves and brambles, which he puts into his bag. These samples will be taken to a university laboratory where they will be ignited under controlled conditions to determine how flammable they are and how they can start a fire.

This is all part of a project involving universities and researchers across the UK to adapt a national wildfire risk rating system based on Canadian Wildfire Hazard Rating System.

British teams hope to create a unified system

“The UK does not officially have a fire risk rating system per se,” Elliott said.

“It’s very spontaneous. Local fire and rescue services have to post safety messages and local authorities will post safety messages, but there is no real coordination.”

Elliott and teams across the country hope to change that by adopting a Canadian system to create a single source of high-quality information that firefighters can use to plan and alert the public.

Because of the diversity of ecosystems in the United Kingdom, teams from different areas had to split up to do the fieldwork.

Fire researcher and firefighter Andy Elliott collects samples of dry vegetation on the moorlands. The samples will be burned to measure how well they can start a wildfire, allowing researchers to determine fire danger levels. (Lauren Sproul/CBC)

“In the UK, fuels are different. We understand that they change with latitude,” Elliott said.

“So it’s all being considered and measured at the moment so we can provide a system that we hope will be publicly available and we hope it will be used by emergency services.”

Canadian model

For about a century, researchers and public safety workers in Canada have been developing various measures and scales to predict wildfire risk. But it was in 1968 that Canada first introduced its national Canadian wildfire risk rating system.

Mike Wotton, a Canadian Forest Service researcher and professor of forestry at the University of Toronto, is one of the Canadians helping British researchers modify the model for their country.

Mike Wotton, a Canadian Forest Service researcher, is collaborating with researchers in the UK as they adapt Canada’s wildfire protection system for their country. (Derek Hooper/CBC)

“It’s a common tool that is used across Canada day in and day out of fire season to give fire leaders an idea of ​​what the situation is in their forests, essentially in terms of fire potential,” he said.

The model uses a set of metrics to predict fire risk, which are then fed back to the fire and emergency services.

“Things like the dryness of the wood fuel, the rate at which the fire spreads, the intensity or size of the flames that can be expected from any fire that starts,” Wotton said.

Canadians may be familiar with the front end information system. Anyone driving into the forested areas will see large billboards with an arrow indicating the current level of fire danger.

The UK is not the first country to explore the Canadian model for its own early warning system, and Wotton said it is well known around the world.

“We have been working quite extensively with New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia… We are now working quite closely with Switzerland to help them adapt the system.”

Many Canadians only know about the front end of the Canadian Wildfire Hazard Rating System, such as this billboard in the municipality of Tweed, Ontario, but there is a lot of science behind the roadside signs that inform the public of fire danger. (Presented by Mike Watton)

Possibility to upgrade the Canadian system

The UK’s work to specialize its fire safety system could also benefit Canadian researchers, in particular some of the work being done by Elliott in the wasteland, where the terrain and vegetation are similar to the scrub in Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador.

“It is difficult for fire safety management agencies to predict a fire,” Wotton said. “We hope we can take some of what they learn and apply it here to some fuel types that we haven’t been able to do in our own pilot studies or studies.”

He said the British team’s innovation also provided an opportunity to update the Canadian system, which has remained largely unchanged in the past 50 years.

“It’s long overdue to incorporate some of the new things we understand about fire science to create a more flexible system,” he said.

“I hope some of the things that we see this group in the UK doing well will give us some ideas about where we can use the system here in Canada.”

Wotton praises the way the UK teams are adapting the system and said he was impressed with the reliability of their testing and field work.

“They are doing it the right way and not only doing academia, but they are going out and burning across the country, linking up with partners on the ground who are fire managers so they can build the right tools to help those who are primarily responders. “.

A piece of burnt bush is seen in July after a wildfire broke out in Winfrith Heath, Dorset. The fire followed months of drought and several days of record heat. (Lauren Sproul/CBC)

Essence Speed

For Elliott, who wears both the hat of explorer and rescuer, the completion of the national system cannot happen soon enough.

“These are landscapes that I have lived my whole life growing up and that I absolutely love, and seeing them go up in flames is just heartbreaking,” Elliott said. “I’m comforted by the fact that we’re looking into this and making progress.”

The project still has a year of research and data collection ahead of it before a national system can be adopted, he said.

But with record temperatures in July that topped 40 degrees Celsius for the first time in the country’s history, and 41 London homes that were subsequently destroyed by wildfire, Elliot believes the system will be an important tool.

“The speed of change may have surprised some of us, especially with recent events, but we are moving in the right direction and the fire risk rating system will really help us understand that.”