A year ago, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other allies faced their most challenging and complex overseas operations in the evacuation of Kabul, Afghanistan. The UK’s Operation Pitting and the US’s Operation Allied Refuge were the largest air evacuation operations in recent memory and the largest US and UK missions of their kind in generations. Collectively, our operations successfully evacuated more than 138,000 people in a fortnight. As the UK’s Minister of State for Afghanistan, I saw the bravery and courage of the men and women of the UK and the US and our troops and diplomats working together. This is a testament to the skill and capability of our military and government personnel, following months of intensive planning and cooperation with our international allies.

We had a joint engagement in Afghanistan with other NATO Allies in response to the 9/11 attacks. This heinous act of terrorism shocked not only America, but us in Britain and the people of all countries in the free world. We will never forget those who lost their lives on 9/11 – and we stand with our American friends in our determination to promote peace and stability.

When we deployed to Afghanistan 20 years ago, our primary objective was to ensure that it was not used as a base for international terrorism – and there has not been a successful international terrorist attack on the West from Afghanistan since 9/11.

And thanks to UK aid – some $4.25 billion since 2002 – and the efforts of the UK, US and other allies, another 9.5 million children have been educated. From 87.6 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2001 to 46.5 in 2019, infant mortality has fallen faster than any other low-income country.

We have made great progress in Afghanistan over the past two decades and will continue to use every diplomatic lever to protect human rights and the gains made over the past two decades.

As the Taliban mark a year in power, we owe a huge debt of gratitude to the nearly 1 million British and Americans who served in Afghanistan, the nearly 3,000 who tragically lost their lives and those who survived. Life-changing injuries. From the time we first began our operations, to the tragic death of 13 American service members in the Kabul airport bombing during our evacuation, every man and woman who served and died will never be forgotten.

For 20 years, our military has denied terrorists safe haven to attack the West. And they enabled development that improved the lives of millions and transformed Afghan society.

UK staff may have left Afghanistan, but our strong commitment to the Afghan people remains. The UK has supported more than 5,000 deserving people to leave Afghanistan since the Taliban took power, and this work continues. To date, the UK has successfully brought over 20,000 eligible people to safety, including British citizens and their families, Afghans who have served the UK loyally and others identified as particularly at risk, including women’s rights campaigners, human rights defenders, academics, journalists, judges and LGBT+ people. A member of the community.

We have continued all diplomatic efforts to establish an inclusive political process in Afghanistan to create a country that works for all people. Alongside the US, the UK has also taken a leading role in the humanitarian response to support the people of Afghanistan. We are a leading donor in the international effort to ensure that Afghan citizens receive vital aid – aid that feeds millions of Afghans, provides life-saving health care, and meets water, shelter and education needs. We delivered $347 million in humanitarian and development assistance to Afghanistan last fiscal year and have already delivered $170 million of our pledge of $347 million in aid this fiscal year. In 2021/22 the UK alone provided 4.3 million people with emergency humanitarian support for health, water, sanitation and hygiene, protection, shelter, food, livelihoods and education.

There is still work to be done though. The deteriorating human rights situation is a serious concern and we are working to ensure that the Taliban fulfill their promises. We regularly press the Taliban on human rights priorities and work with our international partners to lobby against violations and abuses. As the Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Preventing Gender-Based Violence in Conflict, I am particularly committed to ensuring that Afghan women have freedom over their own bodies and a voice for their own future.

This week, I am traveling to the US to meet with my counterparts in the US government to ensure that we are in lockstep with our closest partners in maintaining equality and safety for women and girls. Helping all girls return to school and Afghan women back to the workplace is a top priority; Educated, empowered women will contribute to economic development as well as peace and stability. We, along with allies, are pressing the Taliban to do this.

The resilience and bravery of the people of Afghanistan is forever linked to our efforts to be a force for good on a global scale. Today and every day, the UK and the US — our day-one, night-one partners — will continue to use every lever at our disposal to improve stability and security for the people of Afghanistan. International cooperation is critical to ensure that the gains made in Afghanistan over the past 20 years are not lost.