Bristol City sorority manager says fan told her to stay ‘in the kitchen’

Bristol City manager Lauren Smith said she was told to stay “in the kitchen” while watching the men’s team’s game against Sunderland on Saturday.

Smith was present with her players at Ashton Gate to watch the Robins’ 3–2 defeat and later tweeted a comment made to her. “Today we supported Bristol City with the team and I was told that women should not be in football but in the kitchen,” she wrote.

From Lionesses to Lost Opportunities: Why Elite Success Doesn’t Always Change the Grassroots

The incident comes less than a week after the euphoria of England winning the European Women’s Championship by beating Germany after extra time in the final at a sold-out Wembley, and Smith vowed she and her team would do everything they could to prove it to the male spectator. wrong.

“So, message to this guy, we welcome you to Robins HPC (High Performance Center, home stadium of the women’s team) anytime to prove you very, very wrong!” she added.

The City men’s team offered their support by sharing Smith’s post with the response: “We totally condemn this kind of violence. This behavior is unacceptable and unacceptable at Ashton Gate. We fully support Lauren Smith and are proud of our women’s team.”

