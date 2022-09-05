Brighton 5-2 Leicester. Mac Allister disappointed Rogers

It was almost brutal that with the last kick of the game, Alexis McAllister spun Brighton’s fifth kick into the corner of Leicester City’s goal. The Argentine had a double that he deserved with his brilliant performance in the midfield start after his excellent previous shot was rejected by VAR with a tie.

Signed back in January 2019, Mac Allister perfectly embodies Brighton’s plan: buy young, let’s develop on credit, and then watch them thrive. In his new deeper role, following the summer departure of Yves Bissouma, Mac Allister does just that.

“He has that quality,” Graham Potter said. “The fifth goal was the result of practice, so he must be given credit. Alexis had to be patient, wait in the wings, get disappointed and support the team from the outside. He epitomizes what the team does.”

The question is, how far can Brighton go after finishing the weekend fourth? Free, fluid, and perhaps critical now. Leicester came, went ahead and was swept away.

A minute behind Kelechi Iheanacho’s goal, Potter’s team regained the lead within a quarter of an hour thanks to an own goal by Luke Thomas and Moises Caicedo. Before the break, Patson Daka equalized with Leicester, but in the second half, the efforts of Leandro Trossar and Mac Allister, who converted a penalty to four, ensured a well-deserved victory.

“Great performance, great result, great atmosphere,” concluded Potter, who also praised the team.

Brendan Rodgers’ life is not getting any easier. There was more than a hint of self-preservation in his highly publicized comments this week, but the distraction and transfer window excuse are no longer available.

The team, which Rodgers has repeatedly stressed needs a revamp, looks stagnant. They stay at the bottom. “It’s like a puzzle,” the unfortunate Rogers later said. “We have the missing parts. And it’s a constant challenge to try to fill in the gaps; this is the reality of where we are.”

Brendan Rodgers and Leicester are now on a five-game losing streak. Photograph: Robin Jones/Getty Images

But after five league defeats in a row and growing fan excitement, Rodgers won’t quit: “I always got in early and finished late at night,” he said. “Until someone tells me otherwise, I will continue to do so. We must accept the challenge. I certainly won’t refuse.”

Both clubs have made healthy summer profits thanks to Chelsea, but that’s where the similarities end. These teams are on very different trajectories.

Brighton looks up very strongly under Potter. Despite the loss of last season’s top three players – Bissuma, Mark Cucurella and Neil Mopey – they look perfectly in sync.

Leicester need to learn how to swim again, but they are splashing wildly. They had a “fight,” as Rogers later said, but at times on Sunday it turned inward.

He has spent the last 72 hours revisiting Leicester’s expectations and his starting XI. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jamie Vardy were replaced by Iheanacho and Daka and both rotations were immediately justified.

A minute later, Youri Tielemans got ahead of Solly March and filed for Harvey Barnes, who, in turn, eluded Ducky on the left flank. Iheanaho intervened. But Brighton’s new swagger means no heads have fallen. Instead, they swarm. First, Trossard fielded the ball in the rear post to March, who redeemed it with a nod that knocked Thomas down.

Then Enok Mwepu interrupted a pass from James Maddison and rushed forward. Caicedo calmly finished, and Amex suddenly exploded. However, only 15 minutes had passed.

When Danny Ward mishandled Wilfred Ndidi’s back pass, Danny Welbeck nearly gave Brighton the lead. He summed up Lester’s condition: a poisonous cocktail of boredom and slovenliness. A similar replacement for Kasper Schmeichel, Ward is not.

Shortly thereafter, despite the course of the game, Leicester leveled off. And the ease with which the goal came would have irritated Potter.

Barnes intercepted a forward shot from Adam Webster and Tielemans hit the high ball to Dhaka. Lewis Dunk was caught off guard and after a perfect first touch, Dunk curled up.

The second half started almost as fast as the first. Mack Allister’s first shot was sensational, missing Ward after Leicester cleared the ball half way. But VAR officer Chris Kavanagh advised Tony Harrington to check the fieldside monitor for possible offside after Gross’ first free kick.

If it takes more than four minutes for several people to come to a conclusion, some kind of external communication is needed.

In the end, however, it was acknowledged that Mwepu interfered in the game. “Probably by a millimeter or two, that’s the right decision,” Potter said as he walked cautiously.

Fueled by a perceived unfairness, Brighton rushed forward and took the lead again as Gross put a forward shot on Trossard who finished over Ward. The fourth came when Trossard deftly jinxed Ndidi in the signature and was knocked down in the box. Mac Allister converted a penalty through the center before turning into a corner in injury time. Lester’s wound was already gaping.