Brigham Young fan banned for racial slur at Duke volleyball player

Brigham Young University said a fan was banned from Friday’s match in Provo, Utah, for racially abusing a Duke volleyball player.

BYU said the fan was not a student even though he was sitting in the student section. The school released a statement Saturday afternoon apologizing to Duke and its student athletes.

The allegation first came to light on Saturday Via a post on Twitter from Lesa PamplinA Fort Worth, Texas lawyer, Duke player — Rachel Richardson, a sophomore hitter from Ellicott City, Maryland — is her goddaughter and the only black starter for the Blue Devils’ volleyball team.

Pamplin said in the post that BYU fans booed Richardson every time she served. She also said Richardson was threatened and officials forced Duke to sit at the bench for their protection. An email to Pamplin seeking comment from USA TODAY Sports was not immediately returned.

In its statement, BYU did not say how long the fan was banned.

“There are not enough words to express how disappointed we were by the actions of a small number of fans at last night’s volleyball match between BYU and Duke at Smith Fieldhouse. We do not tolerate this type of behavior. In particular, racial discrimination of any kind at our athletic events is completely unacceptable and BYU Athletics has a zero tolerance policy for this behavior. is,” the school said in a statement. “We want BYU athletic events to provide a safe environment for all, and behaviors like this have no place in our venues.”

Duke released its own statement shortly after in an email to USA TODAY Sports.

“First and foremost, our priority is the well-being of Duke student-athletes,” Duke Vice President & Director of Athletics Nina King said in the statement. “They should always have the opportunity to compete in an inclusive, anti-racist environment that promotes equality and fair play. Following the very unfortunate circumstances of Friday night’s match at BYU, today’s match against Rider has had to be moved to a different venue to accommodate. A safe environment for both teams to compete.

“We appreciate the support from BYU’s athletic administration as we navigate this troubling situation. I have been in close contact with the student-athletes who have been deeply affected, will continue to support them in every way possible, and look forward to connecting further on their return from Provo.”

BYU’s athletic director Thomas Holmo told USA TODAY Sports that he spoke with Richardson and Duke volleyball coach Jolene Nagel and made the decision to move Saturday’s match against Rider to an alternate location in Provo.

Both said they were hurt and disappointed that the incident was not stopped, and also expressed that they had no issues with the BYU players.

Holmo said the school is looking into the incident and expects no further discipline except for the banned fan and anyone else caught making slurs.

“My concern is for Rachel and her well-being, and the school has investigated up to this point. The bottom line is we need to do more,” Holmo said. “And we have to be vigilant and continue to say that this will not be tolerated in any way.”