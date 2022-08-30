New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Washington Commanders Brian Robinson Jr. returned to the team facility Tuesday, two days after he was shot and killed during a robbery attempt.

Robinson was seen entering the team’s training facility and even got snacks for teammates in the backfield.

He was being treated for gunshot wounds and was released from the hospital early in the morning.

Robinson was shot twice in the Lower East Side of Washington, DC Sunday evening

BRIAN ROBINSON JR. Police released photos of shooting suspects and announced reward

After paramedics treated him, Robinson underwent surgery at MedStar Washington Hospital Center and said, “Surgery went well! Thanks for the prayers! God is great!” He posted a photo on his Instagram story.

Washington coach Ron Rivera is open to Robinson getting back on the field at some point during the season, expressing a “positive” outlook for the rookie.

On Monday night, police released photos of the suspects believed to be involved in the shooting. Police said the suspects attacked and attempted to rob the victim with handguns, later identified as Robinson.

“The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle without obtaining any property. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries,” police said in a news release.

The suspects, believed to be juveniles, are described as black males with “shoulder-length dreadlocks, medium complexion, wearing a black or brown shirt with yellow smiley faces.”

Grain surveillance photos show one youth in a red jacket and another in a black jacket. Police also released a photo of the blue sedan they believe the suspects fled in. A $10,000 reward is also being offered to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.