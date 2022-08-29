type here...
Brian Robinson ‘doing fine’ after being shot in armed robbery, Commanders coach Ron Rivera says

Washington Commanders Brian Robinson Jr. is “doing well” as he recovers from two gunshot wounds suffered during an armed robbery in Northeast Washington, coach Ron Rivera said Monday morning.

Rivera declined to provide specifics about the nature of Robinson’s injuries or the timeline for his recovery, but said the rookie running back has received a positive response from doctors. The coach was part of a team contingent that visited Robinson at a local hospital Sunday night.

“He’s in a really good place. The doctors are very positive with him and he’s very positive,” Rivera He said in a press conference. “So we’re very lucky, he’s very lucky. It’s a very unfortunate situation. But he’s fine. It’s going to be a while before he gets back here.”

Robinson, 23, also posted on Monday that he had undergone surgery. He did not specify the nature of the process but it was successful.

“Thanks for the prayers!” He is Wrote on Instagram. “God is great!”

Robinson, a third-round draft pick from Alabama, suffered two gunshot wounds, including at least one to one of his legs, in an armed robbery in Northeast Washington just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a preliminary incident report released Monday. .

DC police are continuing to investigate, but Police Chief Robert Conte said both suspects were armed and between the ages of 15 and 17. He told local reporters that police believe they have recovered the vehicle used by the suspects to flee the scene, which was reported stolen a week ago.

Conte said Robinson “started to struggle with one of the suspects” during the robbery and was “actually able to wrestle the gun away from one of the suspects.”

“He was shot twice by the second suspect,” Conte said. According to news radio station WTOP-FM.

The station reported that Robinson was at a seafood restaurant in the area before the robbery, when the suspects attempted to steal his car, a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. The incident report stated that the two suspects fled with his keys and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Rivera said he learned about the incident while watching film with running backs coach Randy Jordan. “We were actually watching some Brian Robinson tape,” he said.

They were later joined by Commanders owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder, general manager Martin Mayhew, team president Jason Wright and several teammates and family members to visit Robinson in the hospital.

“I think we really need to get to the point where we’re talking about gun safety,” Rivera said. “We can’t make this a partisan issue. It’s about everyone working together in our communities across the United States. It just goes to show you that it can happen anywhere and to anyone.

“… People are dying needlessly. It’s crazy how we continue to have this problem as one of the most developed societies in the world.”

Contact Tom Schad at tschad@usatoday.com Or on Twitter @Tom_Schad.



