New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Let’s talk about today’s big story, which is President Biden’s desperate attempt to get votes, to forgive, to do the $300 billion debt program. A campaign plan to re-elect Democrats in November is, to me, what the student loan forgiveness program or colleges call Bribery 101.

Between naps, potty breaks, and sprinkled ice cream cones, the president has time to announce a big deal to throw free money at thousands of young Americans. yes The way his son threw cash at thousands of strippers and might have done it today. And in the run-up to the midterms, the liberal media, well, they’re eating it up like that [when] Coming to Brian Stelter [was] His last meal in the CNN cafeteria.

MSNBC: In his remarks, President Biden acknowledged that the college ticket has become too expensive and said he was keeping a key campaign pledge.

CNN: He told a really, I thought, heartbreaking story about why it was so important to him personally. He told how his family could not afford to send him to college and how his father felt ashamed.

CNN: This is another victory for the President and his supporters. And you realize that, in your opinion, for the entire country, take off your political hat on that front, everybody wants to pay off their debt and go to college.

We are doomed.

Americans are already reacting to Biden’s student loan handout plan: ‘Very suspicious’

The plan calls for one-time maximum loan forgiveness of $10,000 for borrowers earning less than $125,000 and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. And it will cost you, the American taxpayer, yes, everyone in this audience, $300 billion. Is there a mathematician in the White House? The plan also extends the repayment pause at the end of the year. So don’t worry about not making your payments until December, but who is really going to benefit from Biden’s plan? Upper-class Democratic voting blocs are replaced by blue-collar workers who actually have skills.

So if you pay your bills, and pay off your debts by staying within your means, you, ladies and gentlemen, are an exploiter. But the president does not see any problem with it. In his delusional world it is justified.

Reporter: President Mr.

President Biden: Is it fair to see people who don’t own multi-billion dollar businesses get all the tax breaks for one of these? what do you think

Does anyone in this room make sense? The president is getting a little rough from there. He is always angry. I’m not sure why.

Student loan deals could be worth $900B and favor top earners, analysis shows

The CATO Institute, my favorite organization, by the way, puts it this way. There are many reasons why federal student loan cancellation is a bad idea.

First, it helps the winners, who decide to go to outrageously overpriced colleges and get degrees. And the higher the degree they get, the more money they’ll make and pay off their debt, don’t you think? Aren’t those doctors going to give you a discount when your colonoscopy pays for their Mercedes? Follow it for a second, no coupons available.

It is also regressive because more aid will go to the lowest earners. Again giving money back to those who need it least. How does this mean? Not to mention the huge cost to taxpayers, and it’s more reckless than Paul Pelosi entering the Indy 500. Thanks, Jesse Waters. Now, if President Biden decides to cancel the 50-grand per borrower, it will cost taxpayers $1 trillion. and waiving the entire amount, $1.6 trillion.

Further, student loan handouts will encourage more inflation, because, unlike today’s freshmen, neither universities nor future students believe they will have to pay back future loans. And CATO also questioned the legality of Biden’s decision, noting that the Constitution gives Congress, not the president, the power of the purse. Which is especially frightening because the president has no control over his own bladder, for the most part, as usual, right-wing extremists are taking the president down. line up

Nancy Pelosi: People think that the President of the United States has the power to waive debt, but he doesn’t. He can postpone. He may delay. But he doesn’t have that power… the President can’t do it. So it is not even a discussion.

yes When you lose Nancy Pelosi, you lose everyone. And let’s talk about the real issue here, the cost of college. They have increased at several times the rate of inflation over the last century. And that The costs just keep going up. It’s not that graduates are getting smarter. If they were, they wouldn’t complain about pronouns. am i right They will complain about the interest rates in our country, maybe?

I mean, check out this chart of private school costs. Too many numbers, too many bars, all going in the wrong direction, and public schools are no better, costing an arm and a leg too. You can’t argue with charts. They are assembled by mathematicians, statisticians and aestheticians. Oh, wait, I’m confused, I’m talking about the good people who assemble Nancy Pelosi’s face every day.

NC MAN PAYS OFF $28K IN ENTIRE STUDENT LOANS – ‘Can’t describe how happy I am’

The point is that. College costs a lot. And they have an endowment of hundreds of billions of dollars, but knowing that costs increase when you’re in college, that doesn’t go past the taxpayer. So Biden has fulfilled his promise to partially erase student loan debt, but not everyone is happy. And he knew it was only a matter of time before it turned into a race issue.

Vigilante educator Nina Turner tweeted, “Writing away $10,000 in student loans when the average white borrower is $12,000 in debt, while white, sorry, black women have over $52,000 in debt is not just unacceptable, it is,” drum roll, Please, “structural racism.” I’m old enough to remember when Biden and the Democrats passed the Anti-Inflation Act, or as they privately call it, the Take the Money and Run Act. The bottom line is what the Wall Street Journal said when it said that “spending will benefit incumbents… this is vote buying at its crudest.” Pretty much, cash for votes, which is a little less annoying than Kars 4 Kids.

KARS 4 Kids Ad

Sorry about that. It will be in your head all day. But I also find it unethical, although that’s what you’d expect from the President of the United States.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Remember, you’re short on cash, you can always join the board of directors of a Chinese gas company. Just tell them the big guy sent you.