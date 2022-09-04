New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Fox News host Brian Kilmeady revealed why Democrats and independents are saying they “see no signs of recovery” from inflation in the opening monologue of “One Nation” on Saturday.

Brian Kilmead: With the midterms just 66 days away, nothing is bigger than the economy. Inflation – number one problem — hamstringing homes across the country. 71 percent of you see no signs of recovery. But conservatives aren’t the only ones who feel this way. More and more Democrats and independents say the same. And why would that be? Because their wallets are light and they are taking hits. The price of gas? Still at 21%.

Crude oil? Thirty percent. If you’re a truck driver, you know that. Groceries skyrocketed? Thirteen percent. That’s on top of inflation. And to top it all off, we still haven’t filled enough jobs to stop supply chain disruption… service at fast food restaurants — not even close to where it used to be. don’t get me started Confusion among airlines – Delay, cancellation. We have all experienced them. We are so helpful.

Check out his full comments below: